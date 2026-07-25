Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Texas Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (51-53) vs. Texas Rangers (52-51)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TEX: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TEX: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-6, 4.16 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-8, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (7-6) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (9-8) will take the ball for the Rangers. Woo and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has won 58.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-7). The Rangers have an 8-11-0 record against the spread in Eovaldi's starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.8%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -182 to cover, and the Mariners are +150.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on July 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 46, or 52.3%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 45 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 103 opportunities.

The Mariners are 37-66-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 23-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Texas has a 16-24 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-43-5).

The Rangers are 48-54-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 98 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440. He's batting .280.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .678, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .356 this season. He's batting .259.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Rodriguez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .253 with a .311 OBP and 48 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up a team-high OBP (.361) and slugging percentage (.441), while pacing the Rangers in hits (104, while batting .294).

He is 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Jake Burger is batting .240 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

7/24/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!