Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 26

The Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is a game to watch on a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick

Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick Records: Rays (60-43), Guardians (54-51)

Rays (60-43), Guardians (54-51) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.65%

60.65% Guardians Win Probability: 39.35%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Pirates (53-51), Cubs (58-45)

Pirates (53-51), Cubs (58-45) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.90%

55.90% Cubs Win Probability: 44.10%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman

Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Red Sox (53-49), Blue Jays (47-57)

Red Sox (53-49), Blue Jays (47-57) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.39%

53.39% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.61%

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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn

MASN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Reynaldo López

Shane Baz vs. Reynaldo López Records: Orioles (50-54), Braves (61-42)

Orioles (50-54), Braves (61-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Braves Win Probability: 47.31%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and ARID

NATS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Kohl Drake

Miles Mikolas vs. Kohl Drake Records: Nationals (52-52), Diamondbacks (55-49)

Nationals (52-52), Diamondbacks (55-49) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.93%

55.93% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.07%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet LA

SNY and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Emmet Sheehan

Freddy Peralta vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Mets (43-61), Dodgers (66-38)

Mets (43-61), Dodgers (66-38) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Mets Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.75%

56.75% Mets Win Probability: 43.25%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ROYL

DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Luinder Avila

Framber Valdez vs. Luinder Avila Records: Tigers (50-55), Royals (44-62)

Tigers (50-55), Royals (44-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Royals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.65%

61.65% Royals Win Probability: 38.35%

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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SDPA

MIAM and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Walker Buehler

Janson Junk vs. Walker Buehler Records: Marlins (52-52), Padres (51-53)

Marlins (52-52), Padres (51-53) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 62.65%

62.65% Padres Win Probability: 37.35%

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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Jeffrey Springs

vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Twins (51-54), Athletics (44-59)

Twins (51-54), Athletics (44-59) Twins Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.89%

60.89% Athletics Win Probability: 39.11%

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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and COLR

BREW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kyle Freeland

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63)

Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 74.73%

74.73% Rockies Win Probability: 25.27%

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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Ronel Blanco

Erick Fedde vs. Ronel Blanco Records: White Sox (54-48), Astros (51-54)

White Sox (54-48), Astros (51-54) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.54%

50.54% Astros Win Probability: 49.46%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Andrew Abbott

Kyle Leahy vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cardinals (52-51), Reds (48-54)

Cardinals (52-51), Reds (48-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 59.16%

59.16% Reds Win Probability: 40.84%

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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SEAM

RSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert

Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Rangers (52-51), Mariners (51-53)

Rangers (52-51), Mariners (51-53) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.19%

50.19% Mariners Win Probability: 49.81%

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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV

NBCS-BA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. José Soriano

Carson Whisenhunt vs. José Soriano Records: Giants (43-60), Angels (41-63)

Giants (43-60), Angels (41-63) Giants Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Angels Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.71%

54.71% Angels Win Probability: 45.29%

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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Will Warren

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Will Warren Records: Phillies (56-48), Yankees (58-45)

Phillies (56-48), Yankees (58-45) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.07%

52.07% Yankees Win Probability: 47.93%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.