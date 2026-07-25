Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 26
The Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is a game to watch on a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Rays (60-43), Guardians (54-51)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.65%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.35%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Pirates (53-51), Cubs (58-45)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.90%
- Cubs Win Probability: 44.10%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Red Sox (53-49), Blue Jays (47-57)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.39%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.61%
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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Orioles (50-54), Braves (61-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.69%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.31%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Kohl Drake
- Records: Nationals (52-52), Diamondbacks (55-49)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.93%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.07%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Mets (43-61), Dodgers (66-38)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.75%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.25%
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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: Tigers (50-55), Royals (44-62)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.65%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.35%
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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Marlins (52-52), Padres (51-53)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 62.65%
- Padres Win Probability: 37.35%
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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Twins (51-54), Athletics (44-59)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.89%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.11%
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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -295
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 74.73%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.27%
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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Ronel Blanco
- Records: White Sox (54-48), Astros (51-54)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.54%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.46%
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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cardinals (52-51), Reds (48-54)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 59.16%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.84%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Rangers (52-51), Mariners (51-53)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.19%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.81%
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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. José Soriano
- Records: Giants (43-60), Angels (41-63)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -110
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.71%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.29%
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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Will Warren
- Records: Phillies (56-48), Yankees (58-45)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.07%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.93%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.