Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (51-54) vs. Athletics (44-59)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172)

MIN: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Athletics will look to Barnett (1-0, 6.85), while the Twins' starting pitcher for this game has not been determined. Last season in games Barnett pitched his team went 4-1-0 against the spread. Barnett and his team finished with a 3-2 record in the five games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.7%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -144 favorite, while the Athletics are a +122 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +142 to cover, while the Athletics are -172 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The Twins-Athletics contest on July 25 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

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Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those games.

This year, the Twins have won five of 10 games when listed as at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 103 games with a total this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 56-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 42.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-38).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Athletics have gone 9-15 (37.5%).

The Athletics have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-51-1).

The Athletics have put together a 48-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He has a .248 batting average.

Among all qualified batters, he is 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (87) this season while batting .272 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .416 SLG this season.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 79 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Clemens has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 99 hits with a .497 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Langeliers enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Wilson is batting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

7/24/2026: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/21/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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