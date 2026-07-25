Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-38) vs. New York Mets (43-61)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | NYM: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | NYM: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 10-6, 2.78 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 7-6, 3.34 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Nolan McLean (7-6, 3.34 ERA). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 10-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has a record of 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have gone 8-9-0 ATS in McLean's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one McLean start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.7%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +138 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Los Angeles is +106 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Mets on July 25 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 64, or 64%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 39-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 103 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 47-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets are 9-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.7% of those games).

New York has played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer without winning.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-51-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 44.6% of their games this season, going 45-56-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 104 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 20th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .486 this season. He's batting .294.

He is 10th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles and three walks.

Andy Pages is batting .268 with a .463 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Pages has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy has 20 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Muncy brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .408 and has 83 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .283 and slugging .539.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 11th in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .369 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he is 78th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Marcus Semien is hitting .207 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

7/24/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/14/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/5/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!