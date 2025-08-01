The NFL's passing boom has resulted in some gaudy yardage totals over the past few seasons, with quarterbacks flirting with the 4,000-yard mark on a regular basis.

As such, it can be difficult to take much away from raw passing yardage outputs when evaluating quarterbacks. But you can't fake it in close when there's not as much room to work with. Red zone efficiency remains as important as ever for the quarterback position.

That's what we'll look at here, breaking down the best NFL red zone quarterbacks entering 2025.

Best NFL Red Zone Quarterbacks Entering 2025

To do this, I pulled red zone stats from nflfastR for every quarterback who recorded at least 60 red zone plays in the 2024 regular season.

The table below lists the top 10 quarterbacks in the red zone by Total EPA per play (which includes passing, rushing, sacks, and turnovers).

Player EPA/play rzTD EPA/db paSR% EPA/rush ruSR% Lamar Jackson 0.47 36 0.58 52.7% 0.20 52.4% Tua Tagovailoa 0.37 16 0.36 52.3% 1.33 50.0% Jayden Daniels 0.31 25 0.34 44.7% 0.29 57.1% Josh Allen 0.27 31 0.18 43.8% 0.55 65.6% Baker Mayfield 0.24 32 0.21 52.7% 0.77 57.1% Jared Goff 0.23 24 0.26 46.7% -0.10 42.9% Bo Nix 0.22 27 0.19 51.9% 0.41 62.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through the best NFL red zone quarterbacks entering 2025.

1. Lamar Jackson (BAL)

Lamar Jackson already held the top spot in our list of best NFL quarterbacks under pressure, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see him atop the best red zone quarterbacks entering 2025.

Lamar was a maestro in the red zone last season, accounting for a league-best 36 total touchdowns while pacing all quarterbacks in EPA per dropback and passing success rate from inside the 20. Further, Jackson was third in red zone completion percentage and turned the ball over just twice.

2. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Tua Tagovailoa's 2024 red zone sample is smaller than the others on this list. But his efficiency was much greater.

Across 70 red zone plays, Tua registered 26.13 Total EPA. That was fifth among all quarterbacks despite Tagovailoa having 20 fewer red zone plays than the entire rest of the top 10.

He ranked top five in red zone completion percentage (63.1%) and passing success rate (52.3%).

3. Jayden Daniels (WAS)

Jayden Daniels was, frankly, incredible in the red zone last season.

Daniels finished third in red zone EPA per play and second in Total EPA in his rookie season. He accounted for 25 total touchdowns while turning the ball over just once, with the bulk of that production coming through the air (16:1 TD:INT ratio).

His 109 red zone rushing yards trailed only Jalen Hurts for the league lead at the position.

4. Josh Allen (BUF)

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see Josh Allen in the top five coming off an MVP season. Allen ran the third-most red zone plays and registered the third-most Total EPA from inside the 20. He was also third in total red zone touchdowns.

Allen wasn't quite as efficient through the air in close, but he more than made up for it with his legs. Allen scored the second-most rushing touchdowns (11) and had a 65.6% Rushing Success Rate in the red zone -- noticeably higher than the other two quarterbacks who carried the ball as much as him.

He only turned the ball over once despite the heavy volume.

5. Baker Mayfield (TB)

Baker Mayfield recorded the second-highest passing touchdown rate (31.9%) in the red zone last season, helping him account for the second-most total red zone touchdowns (32) in the NFL.

He led the league in red zone completion percentage (67%) even while attempting the sixth-most pass attempts from inside the 20.

Baker wasn't a zero on the ground, either. He only totaled only 7 red zone carries but scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.