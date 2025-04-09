Best Prop Bets for The 2025 Masters: First Round Leader, Finishing Positions, and Matchups

You know with The Masters that we're gonna get a loaded prop betting menu.

For this year at Augusta National, FanDuel Sportsbook's Masters betting odds have everything from your traditional 3 balls and matchups to how golfers will score on individual holes.

We've got no shortage of options. But which of these bets stand out most?

I'm going to run through my favorites down below. If you want a deeper dive on the more traditional markets, be sure to check out Brandon Gdula's best bets for The Masters, as well.

Prop Betting Picks for The Masters

This is a market where volatility is a blessing, and not many guys are more volatile than Wyndham Clark. I'm willing to give him a spin at +7000.

Clark's history in majors is hero or zero. Outside of his win at the 2023 US Open, he has never finished better than 33rd. In his Augusta debut last year, he imploded on the greens and missed the cut.

That's the downside, and it's why if I'm betting Clark, I want it to be in an upside market rather than something like a matchup or a top 20.

The upside is there, too. Clark's irons have been trending back up as he has gained in six of eight events since January 1st, including last time out in the Texas Children's Houston Open. He bombs it off the tee and has a putter that can get hot, meaning he has the requisite building blocks to go low.

I think Clark can win this event, so +9000 to get the green jacket is fully fair in my books. This market does safeguard you in case Clark hits the bad end of that volatility Friday through Sunday, though, so it's another viable route to benefit from Clark's upside.

For those looking to bet on the Masters, FanDuel customers can use a No Sweat Bet Token on any “First Round Leader” wager placed before it begins. If the bet loses, you'll get the full amount back in Bonus Bets. See full terms and conditions.

Taylor Pendrith has the necessary tools to flash at Augusta. With this being his debut, I can't back him to win, but I do think he can push for a top 10.

The key thing for Pendrith is his ball-striking. Across the past six months, he has gained 0.94 strokes per round off the tee and 0.62 on approach, according to Data Golf. This has allowed him to rank 17th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green in that time despite some abysmal play around the green.

That latter aspect could bite him, as could some wonkiness on the greens. It's just hard to find ball-strikers this skilled with such long odds for a top 10.

Pendrith has three top-10s in nine events since New Year's Day. He's got this upside, and again, he should fit the course. As long as he can avoid a blow-up in his first trip to the hallowed grounds, I'm optimistic he can help us cash at long odds.

Have a hunch on who will be a top finisher? All FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a Top 5, Top 10, and/or Top 20 Finish wager placed before the start of the tournament. See full terms and conditions.

It was fun to see Viktor Hovland get back in the winner's circle a couple of weeks ago at the Valspar Championship. I think that has led to some overconfidence on him in the market, though.

In that win, Hovland did a ton of work on the greens. He gained 1.82 strokes per round putting, according to Data Golf, easily his best mark since his FedEx Cup Playoff heater in 2023. It wasn't all the putter as his irons were good, too, but there was some flukiness in the result.

Akshay Bhatia's overall form has been better. He's at 1.38 true strokes gained per round the past six months, according to Data Golf, while Hovland is at 0.39. Bhatia has been a plus in three of four strokes gained stats, and his one blemish -- around the green play -- is also Hovland's Achilles' heel.

Hovland's in the same mold as Clark: if you're going to bet him, I'd skew toward an upside market and hope the ball-striking gains carry over. In this market, though, where we want stability and a high median outcome, I'd rather have Bhatia.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR).

For Profit Boost: Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

For No Sweat Token: Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.