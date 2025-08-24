Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (69-60) vs. Boston Red Sox (71-59)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | BOS: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | BOS: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 13-7, 3.24 ERA vs Dustin May (Red Sox) - 7-9, 4.59 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (13-7, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA). When Rodon starts, his team is 9-17-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team has won 52% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-12). The Red Sox have gone 7-14-0 against the spread when May starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two May starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.2%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Yankees vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -168 favorite, while Boston is a +142 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +114 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -137.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Red Sox on Aug. 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (56.6%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 28 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 127 opportunities.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 55-72-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-24).

Boston is 6-5 (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-61-5).

The Red Sox have collected a 72-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 141 hits and an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .674. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Trent Grisham is batting .244 with a .451 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Ben Rice is batting .242 with a .337 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up an on-base percentage of .335, a slugging percentage of .445, and has 131 hits, all club-bests for the Red Sox (while batting .259).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 77th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .249 with 26 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Alex Bregman has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .305.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

