Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (74-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-67)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MARQ

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 12-6, 2.61 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-8, 4.93 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.93 ERA). Boyd and his team have a record of 10-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team has been victorious in 61.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-7. The Angels are 15-9-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Angels are 9-11 in Hendricks' 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.7%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Cubs, Los Angeles is the underdog at +124, and Chicago is -146 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Cubs are +104 to cover, and the Angels are -125.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Angels game on Aug. 24, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 55 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 33 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 125 opportunities.

The Cubs are 59-66-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have a 43-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 25-25 (50%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-53-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 69-57-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (124) this season while batting .256 with 65 extra-base hits. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 85th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.318/.483.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Hoerner enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a walk and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward paces the Angels with 111 hits. He's batting .233 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 30th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .385 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto is hitting .265 with 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 28 walks while batting .233.

Cubs vs Angels Head to Head

8/22/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/8/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

