Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (69-60) vs. Athletics (59-71)
- Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-174) | OAK: (+146)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-5, 3.83 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 7-6, 3.28 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (3-5) versus the Athletics and Jacob Lopez (7-6). Gilbert and his team are 5-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 12-4-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 8-4 in Lopez's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (56.8%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -174 favorite, while the Athletics are a +146 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on Aug. 24, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (57.1%) in those contests.
- This year, the Mariners have won 11 of 17 games when listed as at least -174 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 124 games with a total this season.
- In 124 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 52-72-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have a 41-55 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.7% of those games).
- The Athletics have a record of 8-19 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (29.6%).
- The Athletics have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-59-6).
- The Athletics have a 68-61-0 record ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 116 hits, batting .246 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .585.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 106th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .261.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor is batting .282 with a .450 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.
- Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 110 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .548.
- Suarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has put up a slugging percentage of .498, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom's .346 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .481.
- He is currently 41st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Nick Kurtz is batting .312 with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 49 walks.
- Shea Langeliers has racked up 98 hits to lead his team.
Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head
- 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
