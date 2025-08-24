Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-60) vs. Athletics (59-71)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-174) | OAK: (+146)

SEA: (-174) | OAK: (+146) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-5, 3.83 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 7-6, 3.28 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (3-5) versus the Athletics and Jacob Lopez (7-6). Gilbert and his team are 5-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 12-4-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 8-4 in Lopez's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.8%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -174 favorite, while the Athletics are a +146 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on Aug. 24, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won 11 of 17 games when listed as at least -174 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 124 games with a total this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 52-72-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have a 41-55 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.7% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 8-19 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (29.6%).

The Athletics have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-59-6).

The Athletics have a 68-61-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 116 hits, batting .246 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 106th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .261.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .282 with a .450 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 110 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .548.

Suarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a slugging percentage of .498, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 21st in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom's .346 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .481.

He is currently 41st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nick Kurtz is batting .312 with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 49 walks.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 98 hits to lead his team.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!