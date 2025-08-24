Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-56) vs. San Diego Padres (73-56)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | SD: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | SD: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SD: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SD: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 10-8, 2.76 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-4, 2.81 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8) versus the Padres and Nick Pivetta (13-4). Yamamoto and his team are 11-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 54.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-11. The Padres have a 15-10-0 record against the spread in Pivetta's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Padres, Los Angeles is the favorite at -136, and San Diego is +116 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Padres. The Dodgers are +116 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -140.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on Aug. 24 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 112 games this year and have walked away with the win 65 times (58%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 56-39 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 64 of 127 chances this season.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 52-75-0 against the spread.

The Padres have compiled a 28-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Diego has a record of 17-19 (47.2%).

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-70-3).

The Padres have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 72-55-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .305 with a .493 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Freeman enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Andy Pages has 21 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.484) and paces the Padres in hits (146). He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified players, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 29th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 76 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is batting .289 with 28 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .261 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!