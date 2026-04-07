Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday 4/7/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are today's top MLB home run picks?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Tigers vs. Twins -- NRFI

This is my favorite NRFI on the slate. Tarik Skubal owns a 0.69 ERA, Taj Bradley sits at 0.87, and the market total is just 6.5 to 7. That is exactly the kind of run environment that supports a first-inning no-score play. Both pitchers have been suppressing damage, and there is very little margin for a bookside error when the full-game number is already this low.

Phillies vs. Giants -- NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 8 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cristopher Sánchez’s form is elite, and Oracle Park helps. He carries a 0.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts, while Robbie Ray has also been respectable at 3.38. On top of that, San Francisco has had one of the weakest offenses in baseball so far, and the total is only 7. That is a strong NRFI recipe.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets -- NRFI

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Zac Gallen against Freddy Peralta gives this game NRFI appeal even if both teams are capable of power. The total is 7, both clubs are around the .500 mark, in that environment, I like betting the arms rather than guessing which offense lands the first early swing.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.