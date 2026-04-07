3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/7/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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Today's Best Home Run Props

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jonathan Aranda +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Rays are on my home-run radar today, and Jonathan Aranda's long odds catch my eye in a date with Javier Assad.

Assad really struggles to miss bats. Over 184 innings since the start of 2024, the Chicago Cubs' righty has pitched to a 4.75 SIERA with a measly 6.6% swinging-strike rate. Lefties pummeled him in 2025 to the tune of a .376 wOBA.

Aranda is off to a stellar start, mashing three jacks with a .373 expected wOBA. He posted a gaudy .397 wOBA and 40.7% hard-hit rate against right-handers last season, and he's my favorite home run pick for Dinger Tuesday.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jazz Chisholm +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Yankees are in a smash spot tonight in a home matchup with right-hander Aaron Civale.

Civale generated a meh 4.45 last season while surrendering a 46.9% fly-ball rate. Lefties tattooed him for a .342 wOBA, 1.44 homers per nine and a 46.8% fly-ball rate.

Enter Jazz Chisholm.

Chisholm's first full campaign with the Yanks last year resulted in 31 long balls. Of those 31 bombs, 25 came against right-handed pitching. At home versus RHPs, he recorded a .387 wOBA and 49.5% fly-ball rate.

In a great matchup and in a homer-friendly park, Chisholm can leave the yard tonight.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christian Walker +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Christian Walker gets to see a lefty tonight in a Coors Field clash with Kyle Freeland.

After an underwhelming 2025 season, Walker is tearing it up so far in 2026. Through his first 47 plate appearances of the season, Walker owns a .440 wOBA and 48.6% fly-ball rate, leading to a pair of home runs.

Even during his struggles last year, Walker still amassed a massive 52.3% fly-ball rate versus southpaws, and that puts him in a great spot against Freeland, a lefty who gives up a lot of contact (17.5% K rate in 2025).

Three MLB player props to target today.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.