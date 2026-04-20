Best NRFI Bets Today: 5 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday 4/20/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Blue Jays-Angels NRFI

Phillies-Cubs NRFI

Astros-Guardians NRFI

Cardinals-Marlins NRFI

Athletics-Mariners NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 21 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI of the day. Dylan Cease has a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts, Reid Detmers has a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts, and the total is only 7.5. When both starters have strong early strikeout form and the full-game number is already compressed, NRFI becomes a natural way to isolate a good part of the matchup before bullpens and lineup depth matter.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 20 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aaron Nola versus Colin Rea is another strong first-inning candidate because the game total is also 7.5. Nola’s 24 strikeouts give this game a clear miss-bat edge on one side, and the market still favors Philadelphia despite the worse overall record, which implies trust in the starter more than the offense. At a low total in Wrigley, NRFI makes more sense than trying to force an early full-game side.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 20 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spencer Arrighetti has been excellent early with a 1.50 ERA, and Houston-Cleveland carries a 7.5 total. Slade Cecconi is the weaker starter, which adds some risk, but Progressive Field plus the lower total still put this game in the NRFI mix. This one is more dependent on Arrighetti doing his part, but the environment is still good enough to make an NRFI work.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 20 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael McGreevy and Max Meyer give this game sneaky first-inning value. McGreevy has a 2.49 ERA, Meyer has 20 strikeouts already, and the market total is 8.0 with Miami favored at home. Neither offense looks like a likely first-inning ambush spot, which is what you want in the NRFI market.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 21 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Emerson Hancock’s form is the main draw here. He has a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts, Seattle is favored at home, and the total is 8. J.T. Ginn is not as dominant, but this is still a controlled enough game environment to make NRFI playable, especially if you prefer lower-volatility parks. Plus, Ginn has superb numbers against righties, giving him a good shot to neutralize Julio Rodriguez in the first.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.