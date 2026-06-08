Game 3 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET — MSG NBA Finals 2026 · Best Bets Today · FanDuel Sportsbook Best Wemby Bets at MSG: NBA Finals Game 3 Props & Best Bets on FanDuel

Series NYK leads 2-0 G1: 26 pts / 6-21 FG | G2: 29 pts / 4 blk / late turnover & missed game-winner

Game 1 — June 3 NYK 105 — SAS 95 Wemby: 26 pts, 12 reb, 6-21 FG Game 2 — June 5 NYK 105 — SAS 104 Wemby: 29 pts, 9 reb, 4 blk, late TO + missed GW

27.5 PPG Series 10.5 RPG Series 3.5 BPG Series 0-2 Series Record

Victor Wembanyama arrives at Madison Square Garden tonight with the weight of a franchise on his back. The Spurs are 0-2 and no team in NBA history has ever come back from 0-3 in the Finals. Wemby had 29 points and 4 blocks in Game 2 but his late turnover and missed game-winning jumper handed the Knicks a 2-0 lead. Tonight is the biggest game of his career. Here's the full FanDuel prop breakdown for Game 3.

The MSG Factor: Biggest Game of His Career

🏟️ No Pressure. Just History on the Line. The last time a team came back from 0-3 in the NBA Finals was never. Not once in 75 years of the modern Finals has any team erased a 3-0 deficit. That reality hangs over every Spurs possession tonight at Madison Square Garden. Wembanyama knows it. "We can't change the past. We're already thinking about Game 3," he said after his missed game-winner fell short in Game 2. His late turnover and missed 20-foot jumper were widely attributed to physical and mental fatigue after nine high-stakes playoff games in 19 days. That fatigue is gone tonight — the NBA scheduled an extra day between Games 2 and 3 specifically for this reason. Multiple analysts project a highly productive Game 3 from Wembanyama based on his desperation factor, full rest, and the statistical reality that his combined production has been consistent across both games. The SportsLine model projects him for 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists tonight at MSG.

What changes in Game 3:

Full rest: The extra day off eliminates the fatigue behind his Game 2 fourth-quarter mistakes — the turnover and the missed game-winner.

The extra day off eliminates the fatigue behind his Game 2 fourth-quarter mistakes — the turnover and the missed game-winner. Must-win desperation: Down 0-2, expect Wembanyama to be aggressive from the opening tip rather than passive in the first half as he was in both Games 1 and 2.

Down 0-2, expect Wembanyama to be aggressive from the opening tip rather than passive in the first half as he was in both Games 1 and 2. Adjusted game plan: Coach Mitch Johnson is expected to run more high-post sets and early Wembanyama touches to establish him before the Knicks' rotations settle.

Coach Mitch Johnson is expected to run more high-post sets and early Wembanyama touches to establish him before the Knicks' rotations settle. Clutch time focus: San Antonio has committed turnovers on 17.6% of clutch possessions vs. the Knicks' 5.9%. That decision-making must improve — and Wemby knows it.

San Antonio has committed turnovers on vs. the Knicks' 5.9%. That decision-making must improve — and Wemby knows it. Historical pattern: In elimination-adjacent playoff games in 2026, Wembanyama has averaged 31.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

The key pattern: Wembanyama has hit exactly 38 combined points + rebounds in both Games 1 and 2 — just below the old 38.5 line both times. Tonight's P+R line is set at 38.5 again, and the SportsLine model projects 39.7 points + rebounds — a modest improvement that clears it. Add his projected 4 assists and the PRA projection hits approximately 43-44 total.

Wembanyama Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3

Prop Line Over Under G1 G2 Points 27.5 -130 +100 26 ❌ 29 ✅ Rebounds 11.5 -110 -120 12 ✅ 9 ❌ Assists 2.5 -160 +124 5 ✅ 2 ❌ Blocks 3.5 +100 -132 3 ❌ 4 ✅ 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +144 -186 2 ❌ 1 ❌ Points + Rebounds 38.5 -115 -113 38 ❌ 38 ❌ PRA 39.5 -104 -124 43 ✅ 40 ❌ Double-Double — -650 +430 ✅ ✅

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-130) — The Series Trend

Wembanyama Points — Over 27.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -130 -130 G1: 26 pts ❌ G2: 29 pts ✅ Series avg: 27.5 PPG Both models project 29 pts tonight The points line is set at 27.5 — exactly his series average — and the over is -130. Wembanyama scored 26 in Game 1 (just under) and 29 in Game 2 (just over), establishing a clear upward trend. In Game 2 he was invisible for three quarters — scoring just 7 points through the third quarter — before exploding for 10 in the fourth during the Spurs' 14-0 run. Analysts attributed that passivity to fatigue. With full rest tonight, the passive first-half Wemby is unlikely to appear again at MSG in a must-win. Both the Dimers and SportsLine models project 29 points — clearing this line with room to spare. The -130 juice is the hesitation, but the directional evidence and model consensus favor the over. ✅ Case For OverUpward scoring trend (26, 29). Full rest eliminates fatigue-driven passivity. Must-win desperation. Both major projection models project 29+ tonight. ❌ Case Against-130 juice is steep. MSG crowd can disrupt rhythm. KAT and Robinson continue to provide physical resistance near the basket that limits his scoring efficiency. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Points Over 27.5 (-130) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-110) — The Best Bet

Wembanyama Rebounds — Over 11.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -110 -110 G1: 12 rebounds ✅ G2: 9 rebounds ❌ Playoff avg: 10.8 RPG Covers expert's top Wemby pick This is the best-value individual Wemby prop for Game 3. The Covers.com analyst specifically flagged this as the top Wembanyama bet for tonight, noting the extra rest day directly benefits this prop in particular. His Game 2 9-rebound performance was attributed to physical fatigue after nine games in 19 days — a fully rested Wembanyama near the basket is a more active, physically dominant rebounder. He cleared this line in Game 1 (12 rebounds) and in 10 of 19 playoff games this postseason. The MSG environment pushes pace — more pace means more misses, and more misses means more rebounding opportunities for the best rebounder in these playoffs. At -110, this is the cleanest individual prop on FanDuel tonight. ✅ Case For OverCovers expert's top pick. Full rest eliminates the fatigue behind only 9 boards in G2. Hit this line in G1. 10 of 19 playoff games over. Higher-pace MSG environment creates more boards. ❌ Case AgainstSeries average of 10.5 is below 11.5. KAT is averaging 12.5 rebounds in this series — outrebounding Wemby in both games. The Knicks' scheme specifically limits his interior boards. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 (-110) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Blocks Prop: Over 3.5 (+100) — Value Holds

Wembanyama Blocks — Over 3.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · +100 +100 G1: 3 blocks ❌ G2: 4 blocks ✅ Playoff BPG: 3.5 10 of 19 playoff games over 3.5 The blocks prop at +100 was the top bet on the Game 2 board — and it hit (4 blocks). The same structural case applies for Game 3. At even money on a prop he's cleared in 10 of 19 playoff games, this is a positive expected value bet on a player whose exact playoff average sits at this line. The MSG context creates a specific opportunity. Knicks fans will push their team to drive aggressively to the basket — home crowds historically increase offensive attacking frequency, and the Knicks will want to slam dunks in front of their fans. More drives = more Wembanyama block opportunities. His 4-block Game 2 despite a passive first three quarters demonstrates his interior presence generates elite block totals even in difficult game scripts. ✅ Case For Over+100 even money. Hit in G2 with 4 blocks. 10 of 19 playoff games over. MSG crowds encourage more aggressive drives. Positive expected value at his exact playoff average. ❌ Case AgainstMissed in G1 with 3 blocks. KAT's perimeter pull still drags Wemby away from the rim. If Knicks go to ball movement rather than drives in a comfortable lead, block opportunities dry up. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

PRA Over 39.5 (-104) — The Key Combo Tonight

Wembanyama PRA — Over 39.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -104 -104 G1 PRA: 43 ✅ G2 PRA: 40 (barely missed old line) SportsLine projects ~44 PRA tonight Wembanyama had 43 PRA in Game 1 and 40 PRA in Game 2 — both while facing significant defensive resistance and, in Game 2's case, physical fatigue. Tonight's PRA line of 39.5 is set below his series average of 41.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects him for 39.7 points + rebounds alone — before adding his projected 4 assists, putting total PRA around 43-44. At -104, this is nearly even money on a line below his series average. He cleared 43 in Game 1 and came within one of clearing the equivalent line in Game 2 while visibly exhausted. Full rest and desperation make the case overwhelming. ✅ Case For OverLine below his 41.5 series average PRA. SportsLine projects ~44 total. Cleared 43 in G1. Nearly even money at -104 — exceptional value on a line he's averaged above through two games. ❌ Case AgainstG2's 40 barely cleared the threshold. If Wemby has another passive first three quarters, his combined total stacks up late and may end around 38-40. KAT's rebounding limits the rebound component. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby PRA Over 39.5 (-104) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Best Bet Summary: Best NBA Finals Props Today

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Wembanyama Rebounds Over 11.5 — -110 The cleanest individual Wemby prop for Game 3 and the Covers expert's top pick tonight. Full rest eliminates the fatigue that gave him just 9 boards in Game 2. He cleared this line in Game 1 and in 10 of 19 playoff games. The MSG higher-pace environment creates more missed shots and more rebounds. Best risk/reward on the board at -110. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 (-110) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama PRA Over 39.5 — -104 Nearly even money on a line below his 41.5 series average PRA. SportsLine projects approximately 44 combined tonight. Cleared 43 in Game 1. Nearly cleared the equivalent line in Game 2 while visibly fatigued. Full rest and desperation push the over comfortably. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby PRA Over 39.5 (-104) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 — +100 Even money. Hit in Game 2 with 4 blocks. Hit in 10 of 19 playoff games. MSG crowds push aggressive driving = more block opportunities. The structural case hasn't changed since Game 1 — and it hit in Game 2. Best-priced line on the board relative to his historical hit rate. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Rebounds Over 11.5 + Blocks Over 3.5 + PRA Over 39.5 All three legs share the same Game 3 thesis: a fully rested, desperate Wembanyama operates more actively near the basket, generating more rebounds, more blocks, and more combined production. These legs positively correlate — a big interior night from Wemby hits all three simultaneously. Build this same-game parlay on FanDuel for the biggest night of his career. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Wemby Game 3 Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Skip · FanDuel 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 (+144) Wemby has gone 2-of-9 from three in Game 1 and 1-of-? in Game 2 — consistently below this line. Despite the attractive +144 price, his three-point shooting in this series has been non-existent and the Knicks are specifically scheming to keep him away from clean three-point attempts. Pass.

FAQ: Best NBA Props Today & NBA Finals Game 3 Best Bets

What is the best Wembanyama prop bet for Game 3 on FanDuel? The best Wembanyama prop for Game 3 on FanDuel is Rebounds Over 11.5 at -110 — flagged as the top Wemby pick by Covers.com. This bet benefits directly from the extra rest day that eliminates the fatigue behind his 9-rebound Game 2. He hit this line in Game 1 and in 10 of 19 playoff games this postseason.

What happened to Wembanyama at the end of Game 2? With the Spurs trailing 104-102, Wembanyama committed his fourth turnover with 9.5 seconds left, giving Jalen Brunson the free throws that made it 105-104. On the Spurs' final possession, Wembanyama attempted a 20-foot game-winning jumper that bounced off the rim as time expired. "He's made that shot a thousand times," said Stephon Castle. The Knicks won 105-104 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Where is Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight? Game 3 is at Madison Square Garden in New York City — the Knicks' home arena. This is the first Finals game at MSG since the 1999 series. President Trump is expected to attend tonight's game. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

What are the Game 3 odds on FanDuel tonight? The Knicks are -130 home favorites at MSG. The Spurs are +110 on the moneyline. The spread is New York -2 to -2.5. The total is 216.5. Championship odds have the Knicks at -490 to -500 to win the title.

What does Wembanyama historically do in must-win playoff games? In elimination-adjacent playoff games in 2026 (games where the Spurs faced a series deficit), Wembanyama has averaged 31.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. In the WCF, he posted 38 and 41 points in Games 4 and 5 after the Spurs fell behind 2-1. A response game at MSG fits his historical profile.