Best Wemby Bets at MSG: NBA Finals Game 3 Props & Best Bets on FanDuel
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Madison Square Garden tonight with the weight of a franchise on his back. The Spurs are 0-2 and no team in NBA history has ever come back from 0-3 in the Finals. Wemby had 29 points and 4 blocks in Game 2 but his late turnover and missed game-winning jumper handed the Knicks a 2-0 lead. Tonight is the biggest game of his career. Here's the full FanDuel prop breakdown for Game 3.
The MSG Factor: Biggest Game of His Career
The last time a team came back from 0-3 in the NBA Finals was never. Not once in 75 years of the modern Finals has any team erased a 3-0 deficit. That reality hangs over every Spurs possession tonight at Madison Square Garden.
Wembanyama knows it. "We can't change the past. We're already thinking about Game 3," he said after his missed game-winner fell short in Game 2. His late turnover and missed 20-foot jumper were widely attributed to physical and mental fatigue after nine high-stakes playoff games in 19 days. That fatigue is gone tonight — the NBA scheduled an extra day between Games 2 and 3 specifically for this reason.
Multiple analysts project a highly productive Game 3 from Wembanyama based on his desperation factor, full rest, and the statistical reality that his combined production has been consistent across both games. The SportsLine model projects him for 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists tonight at MSG.
What changes in Game 3:
- Full rest: The extra day off eliminates the fatigue behind his Game 2 fourth-quarter mistakes — the turnover and the missed game-winner.
- Must-win desperation: Down 0-2, expect Wembanyama to be aggressive from the opening tip rather than passive in the first half as he was in both Games 1 and 2.
- Adjusted game plan: Coach Mitch Johnson is expected to run more high-post sets and early Wembanyama touches to establish him before the Knicks' rotations settle.
- Clutch time focus: San Antonio has committed turnovers on 17.6% of clutch possessions vs. the Knicks' 5.9%. That decision-making must improve — and Wemby knows it.
- Historical pattern: In elimination-adjacent playoff games in 2026, Wembanyama has averaged 31.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.
Wembanyama Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|G1
|G2
|Points
|27.5
|-130
|+100
|26 ❌
|29 ✅
|Rebounds
|11.5
|-110
|-120
|12 ✅
|9 ❌
|Assists
|2.5
|-160
|+124
|5 ✅
|2 ❌
|Blocks
|3.5
|+100
|-132
|3 ❌
|4 ✅
|3-Pointers Made
|2.5
|+144
|-186
|2 ❌
|1 ❌
|Points + Rebounds
|38.5
|-115
|-113
|38 ❌
|38 ❌
|PRA
|39.5
|-104
|-124
|43 ✅
|40 ❌
|Double-Double
|—
|-650
|+430
|✅
|✅
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-130) — The Series Trend
The points line is set at 27.5 — exactly his series average — and the over is -130. Wembanyama scored 26 in Game 1 (just under) and 29 in Game 2 (just over), establishing a clear upward trend. In Game 2 he was invisible for three quarters — scoring just 7 points through the third quarter — before exploding for 10 in the fourth during the Spurs' 14-0 run. Analysts attributed that passivity to fatigue. With full rest tonight, the passive first-half Wemby is unlikely to appear again at MSG in a must-win.
Both the Dimers and SportsLine models project 29 points — clearing this line with room to spare. The -130 juice is the hesitation, but the directional evidence and model consensus favor the over.
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Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-110) — The Best Bet
This is the best-value individual Wemby prop for Game 3. The Covers.com analyst specifically flagged this as the top Wembanyama bet for tonight, noting the extra rest day directly benefits this prop in particular. His Game 2 9-rebound performance was attributed to physical fatigue after nine games in 19 days — a fully rested Wembanyama near the basket is a more active, physically dominant rebounder.
He cleared this line in Game 1 (12 rebounds) and in 10 of 19 playoff games this postseason. The MSG environment pushes pace — more pace means more misses, and more misses means more rebounding opportunities for the best rebounder in these playoffs. At -110, this is the cleanest individual prop on FanDuel tonight.
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Blocks Prop: Over 3.5 (+100) — Value Holds
The blocks prop at +100 was the top bet on the Game 2 board — and it hit (4 blocks). The same structural case applies for Game 3. At even money on a prop he's cleared in 10 of 19 playoff games, this is a positive expected value bet on a player whose exact playoff average sits at this line.
The MSG context creates a specific opportunity. Knicks fans will push their team to drive aggressively to the basket — home crowds historically increase offensive attacking frequency, and the Knicks will want to slam dunks in front of their fans. More drives = more Wembanyama block opportunities. His 4-block Game 2 despite a passive first three quarters demonstrates his interior presence generates elite block totals even in difficult game scripts.
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PRA Over 39.5 (-104) — The Key Combo Tonight
Wembanyama had 43 PRA in Game 1 and 40 PRA in Game 2 — both while facing significant defensive resistance and, in Game 2's case, physical fatigue. Tonight's PRA line of 39.5 is set below his series average of 41.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects him for 39.7 points + rebounds alone — before adding his projected 4 assists, putting total PRA around 43-44.
At -104, this is nearly even money on a line below his series average. He cleared 43 in Game 1 and came within one of clearing the equivalent line in Game 2 while visibly exhausted. Full rest and desperation make the case overwhelming.
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Best Bet Summary: Best NBA Finals Props Today
The cleanest individual Wemby prop for Game 3 and the Covers expert's top pick tonight. Full rest eliminates the fatigue that gave him just 9 boards in Game 2. He cleared this line in Game 1 and in 10 of 19 playoff games. The MSG higher-pace environment creates more missed shots and more rebounds. Best risk/reward on the board at -110.
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Nearly even money on a line below his 41.5 series average PRA. SportsLine projects approximately 44 combined tonight. Cleared 43 in Game 1. Nearly cleared the equivalent line in Game 2 while visibly fatigued. Full rest and desperation push the over comfortably.
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Even money. Hit in Game 2 with 4 blocks. Hit in 10 of 19 playoff games. MSG crowds push aggressive driving = more block opportunities. The structural case hasn't changed since Game 1 — and it hit in Game 2. Best-priced line on the board relative to his historical hit rate.
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All three legs share the same Game 3 thesis: a fully rested, desperate Wembanyama operates more actively near the basket, generating more rebounds, more blocks, and more combined production. These legs positively correlate — a big interior night from Wemby hits all three simultaneously. Build this same-game parlay on FanDuel for the biggest night of his career.
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Wemby has gone 2-of-9 from three in Game 1 and 1-of-? in Game 2 — consistently below this line. Despite the attractive +144 price, his three-point shooting in this series has been non-existent and the Knicks are specifically scheming to keep him away from clean three-point attempts. Pass.