Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 4/22/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Yankees vs. Red Sox NRFI

Brewers vs. Tigers NRFI

Dodgers vs. Mets NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 22 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the strongest NRFI on the board. Max Fried and Ranger Suárez both enter with ERAs under 3.25, and unlike many rivalry games at Fenway, this one is being driven by the pitchers rather than by explosive offenses. I like Fried and Suarez to each navigate the first with minimal hassle.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chad Patrick has a 0.95 ERA and Casey Mize is at 2.78 with 25 strikeouts, which is a quality first-inning pairing. This game also sets up as a lower-scoring one overall because the Milwaukee Brewers are still missing major bats, including Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio. That is exactly the type of environment where I prefer to take an NRFI than betting a full-game side/total combination.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 23 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani’s form alone makes this playable. He has worked exactly six innings in each of his first three starts and allowed only one total earned run this season, and his prior history against the San Francisco Giants is also strong. Tyler Mahle is the shakier starter against an elite Los Angeles Dodgers offense, but the pitcher-friendly park and Ohtani’s dominance still make Dodgers-Giants one of the best NRFI bets on the slate.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.