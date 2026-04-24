Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday 4/24/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

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The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Today: Best Bets, Picks for Today

NRFI Pick — Pirates at Brewers

Paul Skenes vs. Brandon Woodruff (7:40 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 24 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The cleanest first-inning bet on Friday's board is the NRFI in Milwaukee, anchored by Paul Skenes and the most dominant first-inning profile of any starting pitcher in the NL.

Skenes in the first inning is simply a different level of performance than what most pitchers deliver. His four-seam fastball at 100.2 mph is at its most dangerous when hitters are seeing it cold — their first exposure to the velocity, movement profile, and release point creates the biggest reaction-time disadvantage of any point in the game. In four career starts against Milwaukee, Skenes has never allowed a first-inning run.

On the Brewers' side, Brandon Woodruff takes the mound as one of the more reliable first-inning performers in the NL in his own right. Through four starts in 2026, Woodruff carries a 3.42 ERA and a 3.73 FIP across 23.2 innings, and his most recent outing was arguably the best start by a Brewer this season — seven innings, one run allowed, striking out four on 92 pitches. His career record against Pittsburgh specifically is outstanding: 8-3 with a 3.05 ERA across 19 career appearances. His first-inning splits are consistently strong, and he was particularly dominant against Pittsburgh in his two 2025 starts against them, posting 12 strikeouts across 10 combined innings without allowing a run.

Both starters pitching scoreless firsts on a Friday night in Milwaukee, with Skenes fully rested after his 64-pitch rain delay outing and Woodruff coming off his best start of the year, is my favorite NRFI pick on the board.

NRFI Pick — Guardians at Blue Jays

Gavin Williams vs. Max Scherzer (7:07 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 24 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gavin Williams makes this NRFI a nice recommendation. His first-inning numbers in 2026 have been as clean as any pitcher in the AL, and the Blue Jays' offense — while featuring Vladdy Guerrero at the top of the order — has not demonstrated the kind of quick-strike first-inning production that would threaten an elite arm in the opening frame.

Williams averages 8.0 strikeouts per game in 2026, with 18 swinging strikes in his most recent start against Baltimore alone. His fastball-slider combination plays at its absolute best in the first inning, when hitters are seeing his release point for the first time and have no prior at-bat data to inform their approach. Williams has posted a scoreless first inning in four of his five 2026 starts, the one exception coming when he was navigating the consequences of an early walk and a subsequent mistake pitch — a scenario he has controlled in every other appearance.

The Toronto angle of this NRFI is the tougher sell. Max Scherzer (1-2, 7.16 ERA, 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2026) is having one of the most difficult stretches of his career at 41 years old. His fastball velocity is down and his swing-and-miss rate has collapsed. However, the Guardians are a fairly soft matchup as they sit 20th in wOBA this season. Max will just need to be careful with superstar Jose Ramirez.

NRFI Pick — Rockies at Mets

Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta (7:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 24 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Freddy Peralta's first-inning profile is the primary driver of this recommendation, and the matchup against Colorado provides the secondary confirmation that makes this play worthwhile.

Peralta has been a first-inning run prevention machine throughout his career. His career first-inning ERA sits below 2.00, driven by his elite starting velocity and a combination of a high-spin four-seam fastball that plays well early in the game. In 2026, he has posted scoreless first innings in four of his five starts — the one exception coming on a solo home run against the Padres. Five consecutive first-inning outings later and that was clearly an outlier, not a pattern.

Against the Rockies specifically, the opening frame presents minimal danger. Colorado's lineup ranks last in the NL in batting average, OPS, and runs per game. Their top-of-order batters — the hitters Peralta faces in the first inning — include players whose 2026 OPS against right-handed pitching sits near the bottom of the league.

Michael Lorenzen on the other side carries a 7.48 ERA and a 5.74 xERA in 2026 — both reflecting a genuinely struggling starting pitcher. However, his first-inning ERA is substantially better than his full-game totals, as he tends to get into trouble in the third through fifth innings as his pitch count elevates and command deteriorates. The Mets' top-of-order lineup is capable, ranking in the middle third of the NL in first-inning runs scored, but is missing Francisco Lindor due to injury.

While backing Lorenzen isn't easy to stomach, I think he can get through the first unscathed.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.