Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 4/24/26

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Spencer Torkelson (+440)

Colson Montgomery (+320)

Kyle Tucker (+540)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bets, Props and Picks for Today

Tigers at Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Spencer Torkelson +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Tigers get a massive park factor bump today at Great American Ball Park, and that is one of the things that pushes me toward Spencer Torkelson's HR prop.

Over the past three seasons, Great American Ball Park ranks second in home run factor while Comerica sits 16th.

After a nice 2025 campaign (31 homers), Torkelson is off to a painfully slow start this season, producing a .303 wOBA. But under the hood, things don't look so bad as Tork owns a .344 expected wOBA and 40.0% hard-hit rate. That hard-hit rate is actually a career-best clip.

Torkelson racked up a .367 wOBA and 54.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage last year, and he's going to see left-hander Andrew Abbott, a pitcher who has surrendered a 48.0% fly-ball rate over his career.

Once Abbott departs, Torkelson will take on a Cincinnati Reds bullpen that is eighth-worst in xFIP so far this season.

Nationals at White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Colson Montgomery +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Munetaka Murakami is stealing all the headlines for the Chicago White Sox. Don't sleep on Colson Montgomery, though.

Montgomery has launched seven dingers already this season, posting a .371 wOBA and 49.1% fly-ball rate. In his career, Montgomery has a 41.3% hard-hit rate and 49.7% fly-ball rate against righties, and he's up against a middling right-hander today in Miles Mikolas.

After struggling to a 4.83 SIERA in 2025, Mikolas has a 4.90 SIERA and lowly 15.3% K rate so far this year. He's giving up 2.75 homers per nine innings.

The Washington Nationals' bullpen can keep the good times rolling for Montgomery and the White Sox as the Nats' relievers rank fourth-worst in xFIP.

Cubs at Dodgers, 10:16 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Tucker's long home run odds catch my eye in tonight's headline clash between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taillon's fly-ball ways make him a good pitcher to pick on in the HR market. Since the start of 2025, Taillon has allowed a 46.3% fly-ball rate en route to 1.77 jacks per nine. He permitted 1.91 homers per nine away from home last season and has been tagged for six bombs across his last three outings.

If you're struggling with a home-run issue, the Dodgers are probably the last team you want to see.

Tucker's first season with LA hasn't started all that well, with his expected wOBA coming in at .302. But he's too good for this to last much longer, and a home date against a right-hander who lets up a lot of fly-balls might be just what the doctored ordered.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.