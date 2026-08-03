Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday, August 3, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Pirates vs. Brewers NRFI

Padres vs. Diamondbacks NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Brandon Sproat and Bubba Chandler are the expected starters in Milwaukee tonight. While both clubs have enough pop to score in any inning, this matchup sets up well for an NRFI because each starter brings swing-and-miss stuff and both offenses have been streaky recently. The Milwaukee Brewers own one of baseball's better pitching staffs overall, while the Pittsburgh Pirates have leaned heavily on their young arms.

Sproat has the velocity to neutralize Pittsburgh's top hitters, while Chandler has consistently shown he can miss bats even when his command isn't perfect. Unless either team strings together multiple quality at-bats right away, this looks like a game that should get through the first inning without damage.

Pitchers: Michael King vs. Brandon Pfaadt (9:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 4 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI on the board. Michael King has been one of the league's most reliable starters at navigating the first inning thanks to elite command and swing-and-miss stuff, while Brandon Pfaadt has quietly become much more consistent after a rocky start to the season.

The San Diego Padres‘ lineup' has improved, but both teams tend to rely on stringing together hits rather than immediate first-inning power. King has been especially effective against the top of opposing orders, generating plenty of weak contact with his sinker/sweeper combination. Pfaadt has also posted one of the better historical NRFI rates among today's starters, making this a strong pairing for a scoreless opening frame.

Word of warning: King is a potential trade candidate, per reports, so if he gets moved, I would no longer be interested in this NRFI.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.