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NFL

NFL OPOY Odds: Who Are the Offensive Player of the Year Favorites for 2026?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL OPOY Odds: Who Are the Offensive Player of the Year Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL OPOY odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the Offensive Player of the Year odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

OPOY Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Check out FanDuel's NFL OPOY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Offensive Player Of The Year 2026-27
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
Drake London
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
DeVonta Smith
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
Lamar Jackson
Josh Jacobs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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