MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, August 3, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

James Wood 2+ Total Bases (-105)

Bubba Chandler Under 15.5 Outs (-170)

Cedric Mullins RBI (-125)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Nationals vs Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

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Aaron Nola is getting the ball today for the Philadelphia Phillies, and that puts me on James Wood.

Nola has a 4.00 SIERA overall, the second-worst clip of his career, and lefty bats are hammering him for a .379 wOBA, 44.3% fly-ball rate and 40.7% hard-hit rate. That’s led to lefties amassing 2.16 homers per nine against him.

Wood has 30 home runs already this season along with a .421 expected wOBA. He’s got a .415 wOBA and 52.7% fly-ball rate against right-handed pitchers.

Wood has the power and wheels to notch two bases in one swing, and his spot atop the order in addition to this being a road game puts him in a good spot to see five plate appearances.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:41 p.m. ET

Bubba Chandler is struggling with walks, and that makes the Milwaukee Brewers a difficult matchup for him.

Over the last 30 days, Milwaukee boasts the third-highest walk rate (10.4%). They’re a patient lineup that grinds out at-bats, and they should have success against Chandler.

The Pittsburgh Pirates‘ right-hander has some good stuff but is issuing a lot of free passes, racking up a 12.3% walk rate. He also had control problems in Triple-A last season (12.0% walk rate in 100 innings).

Chandler has battled the Brew Crew once previously this year, and he lasted just 4.2 innings, handing out three walks and needing 97 pitches to record those 14 outs. I expected a similar type of outing tonight.

Rays vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI View more odds in Sportsbook

There are very few times when I’d be interested in Cedric Mullins‘ RBI prop at -125 odds. Today is one of those times as Mullins takes on Michael Lorenzen at Coors.

Lorenzen has pitched to a 4.76 SIERA in his first campaign with the Colorado Rockies. He has especially struggled versus left-handed hitters, giving up a .431 wOBA and 2.01 dingers per nine in the split.

Mullins is not having a good season. With that said, he’s posted a huge 59.1% fly-ball rate against RHPs, and Coors is a pretty great place for a fly-ball hitter.

Add in that the Tampa Bay Rays are listed at even money to go over 6.5 runs and that Mullins will likely hit fourth or fifth, and Mullins’ RBI prop looks pretty darn appealing.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.