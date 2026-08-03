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NFL

NFL MVP Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Season?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL MVP Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Season?

What does the NFL MVP odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL MVP Odds for 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL MVP odds for the full list.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27
Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
Myles Garrett
Tyler Shough
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
Daniel Jones

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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