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NFL DPOY Odds: Who Are the Defensive Player of the Year Favorites for 2026?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL DPOY Odds: Who Are the Defensive Player of the Year Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL DPOY odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the Defensive Player of the Year odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

DPOY Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Check out FanDuel's NFL DPOY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Defensive Player Of The Year 2026-27
Myles Garrett
Will Anderson Jr.
Aidan Hutchinson
Nik Bonitto
Maxx Crosby
Jalen Carter
Danielle Hunter
Nick Bosa
T.J. Watt
Trey Hendrickson
Jared Verse
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Quinyon Mitchell
Fred Warner
Derek Stingley Jr.
Pat Surtain II
Nick Emmanwori
Kyle Hamilton
Devon Witherspoon
Brian Branch
Sauce Gardner
Christian Gonzalez
Josh Hines-Allen
Quinnen Williams
Cooper DeJean
Trent McDuffie
Laiatu Latu
Kamari Lassiter
Jaelan Phillips

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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