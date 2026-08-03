NFL DPOY Odds: Who Are the Defensive Player of the Year Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL DPOY odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the Defensive Player of the Year odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

DPOY Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Check out FanDuel's NFL DPOY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Defensive Player Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Defensive Player Of The Year 2026-27 Myles Garrett +400 Will Anderson Jr. +750 Aidan Hutchinson +1000 Nik Bonitto +1400 Maxx Crosby +2200 Jalen Carter +2500 Danielle Hunter +2500 Nick Bosa +2700 T.J. Watt +3000 Trey Hendrickson +3000 Jared Verse +3000 Brian Burns +3300 Abdul Carter +4000 Quinyon Mitchell +4000 Fred Warner +4500 Derek Stingley Jr. +4500 Pat Surtain II +5000 Nick Emmanwori +5500 Kyle Hamilton +5500 Devon Witherspoon +5500 Brian Branch +5500 Sauce Gardner +5500 Christian Gonzalez +5500 Josh Hines-Allen +6000 Quinnen Williams +6000 Cooper DeJean +6000 Trent McDuffie +6000 Laiatu Latu +6000 Kamari Lassiter +8000 Jaelan Phillips +8000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.