Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 5/7/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Moneyline Toronto Maple Leafs May 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even after their assertive performance in the series opener, the betting market is undervaluing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ chances in Game 2. Toronto outclassed the Florida Panthers in Game 1, and another strong showing is anticipated on Wednesday night.

You might infer from the betting price that the Leafs were significantly outplayed on Monday night. However, that wasn’t the case. Toronto came out of the gate early, built a cushion, and closed the series opener with a win.

While they ended with a slightly diminished 45.2% expected goals-for rating, that is a typical result for a team playing with the lead. The Leafs out-chanced the Panthers through two periods and did enough defensively in the third to negate the Panthers’ attack.

Moreover, Florida doesn’t possess the capacity to limit the Leafs’ attack or keep pace offensively. Over the last four games, Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 14 goals on 100 shots for an 86.0% save percentage. Across their previous five, the Panthers have been held to two or fewer goals at five-on-five in three of those contests.

The market is underestimating the Leafs’ odds of winning Game 2, but we like their chances of heading to Florida with the series lead. On that basis, the edge lies on the underdog home side.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mitchell Marner +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

In Game 1, William Nylander took over. The Leafs forward had two goals and an assist, setting the tempo early. On Wednesday night, we’re betting that Mitch Marner is the premier offensive stud who leads the Maple Leafs.

Marner has been Toronto’s offensive catalyst all season. The two-time All-Star cracked the century mark in points for the first time in his career, producing one of the top analytics profiles in the NHL. More importantly, he’s maintained that standard throughout the playoffs.

Marner leads the team in high-danger chances, averaging 6.6 per game. Likewise, he ranks second in scoring opportunities, sitting just off the pace with 12.9 per contest. As is usually the case, the Leafs prioritize Marner in the attacking zone. He starts 60.6% of his shifts in the opponent’s end, which has helped him put up nine points in seven playoff games.

But with just two points over his last three games, Marner is due for an offensive outburst. He skates next to the Leafs' top producers at five-on-five and on the powerplay, and Toronto will be sure to maximize their line matching in Game 2. Altogether, we see a bettor-friendly advantage in backing Marner to record two or more points on Wednesday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Total Goals Under May 8 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets punched their tickets to the second round in dramatic fashion. Down 3-1 with minutes to play in Game 7, the Jets scored the game-tying goal with under two seconds remaining. They would win in overtime, setting up a second-round clash versus the Dallas Stars.

The high-scoring nature of their first-round win versus the St. Louis Blues was contraindicated in the Jets’ underlying metrics. Winnipeg continued to lean into its defensive systems, limiting the Blues to an average of 8.3 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, St. Louis was held to nine or fewer in four of those seven contests. Assuredly, that defense-first mentality will result in lower-scoring games in the short term.

The Stars aren’t the kind of team to push the pace offensively. The Stars eclipsed nine high-danger chances just once through their Round 1 series win versus the Colorado Avalanche. Across the seven-game sample, Dallas mustered a paltry 8.4 quality opportunities per game, yielding one or fewer goals at five-on-five in four of seven.

Scoring won’t be a priority for either squad as they look to set up their defenses in the series opener, which naturally lends itself to a lower-scoring game. We see an edge in taking the under in Winnipeg at the current prices.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

