Twins vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Thursday.

Twins vs Mariners Game Info

Minnesota Twins (38-42) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-38)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and ROOT Sports NW

Twins vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-124) | SEA: (+106)

MIN: (-124) | SEA: (+106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196)

MIN: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-4, 5.06 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-3, 5.43 ERA

The probable starters are Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4) for the Twins and Emerson Hancock (3-3) for the Mariners. Woods Richardson's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woods Richardson's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Mariners have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Hancock's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Hancock's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Twins vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -124 favorite at home.

Twins vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Mariners are -196 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +162.

Twins vs Mariners Over/Under

Twins versus Mariners on June 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 26, or 52%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 19-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 77 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 41-36-0 in 77 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have gone 13-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

Seattle has gone 9-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (60%).

In the 78 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-32-4).

The Mariners have covered 43.6% of their games this season, going 34-44-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 67 hits and an OBP of .344, both of which are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .554.

He is 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.372) powered by 20 extra-base hits.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .248 with a .346 OBP and 29 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Jeffers has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has a team-best slugging percentage (.658) while leading the Mariners in hits (81). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 14th and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .408 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 94th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has put up a team-best .394 on-base percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .248 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Twins vs Mariners Head to Head

6/25/2025: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

