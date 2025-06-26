Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26
The Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Twins (38-42), Mariners (41-38)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.68%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Tigers (51-31), Athletics (33-50)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.32%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Guardians (40-39), Blue Jays (43-37)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.72%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Royals (38-43), Rays (46-35)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.42%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Astros (48-33), Phillies (47-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.58%
- Phillies Win Probability: 42.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Cardinals (44-38), Cubs (48-33)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.72%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Rockies (18-63), Dodgers (51-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Giants (44-36), Marlins (33-45)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -180
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.69%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Mets (47-34), Braves (37-42)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -118
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.13%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.