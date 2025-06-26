Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26

The Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, MNNT and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Emerson Hancock

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Twins (38-42), Mariners (41-38)

Twins (38-42), Mariners (41-38) Twins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.68%

50.68% Mariners Win Probability: 49.32%

Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

FDSDET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns vs. Jeffrey Springs

Dietrich Enns vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Tigers (51-31), Athletics (33-50)

Tigers (51-31), Athletics (33-50) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.32%

57.32% Athletics Win Probability: 42.68%

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNET

CLEG and SNET Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Kevin Gausman

Tanner Bibee vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Guardians (40-39), Blue Jays (43-37)

Guardians (40-39), Blue Jays (43-37) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.72%

54.72% Guardians Win Probability: 45.28%

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSSUN

FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Shane Baz

Michael Lorenzen vs. Shane Baz Records: Royals (38-43), Rays (46-35)

Royals (38-43), Rays (46-35) Rays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Royals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.42%

57.42% Royals Win Probability: 42.58%

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

SCHN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Hunter Brown vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Astros (48-33), Phillies (47-34)

Astros (48-33), Phillies (47-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.58%

57.58% Phillies Win Probability: 42.42%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ

FDSMW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga

Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Cardinals (44-38), Cubs (48-33)

Cardinals (44-38), Cubs (48-33) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Cubs Win Probability: 49.28%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Clayton Kershaw

Austin Gomber vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Rockies (18-63), Dodgers (51-31)

Rockies (18-63), Dodgers (51-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.50%

64.50% Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

NBCS-BA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Janson Junk

Hayden Birdsong vs. Janson Junk Records: Giants (44-36), Marlins (33-45)

Giants (44-36), Marlins (33-45) Giants Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.69%

57.69% Marlins Win Probability: 42.31%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSSO

MLB Network, SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Grant Holmes

Griffin Canning vs. Grant Holmes Records: Mets (47-34), Braves (37-42)

Mets (47-34), Braves (37-42) Mets Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Braves Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.13%

56.13% Braves Win Probability: 43.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.