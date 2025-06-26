Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 7:14 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the Atlanta Braves.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (47-34) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-42)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and FDSSO

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

NYM: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | ATL: -1.5 (+164)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | ATL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 7-3, 3.91 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-6, 3.71 ERA

The Mets will call on Griffin Canning (7-3) versus the Braves and Grant Holmes (4-6). Canning and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Canning's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Braves have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Holmes' starts. The Braves are 1-3 in Holmes' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Braves, New York is the favorite at -118, and Atlanta is -100 playing on the road.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Braves are +164 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Braves on June 26, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (69.8%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 35 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 78 opportunities.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 40-38-0 against the spread.

The Braves are 4-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-10 (23.1%).

The Braves have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-42-5).

The Braves have collected a 35-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 73 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 83rd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .543, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Alonso heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a walk.

Francisco Lindor has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.334/.461.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .251 with a .313 OBP and 42 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 75 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .257 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, six walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads his team with a .379 OBP. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .406.

His batting average ranks 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Austin Riley has put up a team-best .432 slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .224.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

