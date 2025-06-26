Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (44-36) vs. Miami Marlins (33-45)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-180) | MIA: (+152)

SF: (-180) | MIA: (+152) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-1, 3.25 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-0, 2.60 ERA

The probable starters are Hayden Birdsong (3-1) for the Giants and Janson Junk (2-0) for the Marlins. Birdsong's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Birdsong's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). Junk has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Junk start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (57.7%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Marlins, San Francisco is the favorite at -180, and Miami is +152 playing on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Marlins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +125.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

Giants versus Marlins on June 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 80 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 35-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've gone 28-39 in those games.

Miami has a record of 9-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (37.5%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-40-0).

The Marlins have put together a 43-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.390) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .264 batting average while slugging .485.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 64th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .252 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.475) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Ramos brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 67 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .253 with eight doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lopez takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, four walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Stowers' 69 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 49th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Xavier Edwards has a .363 on-base percentage and a .320 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman is batting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

