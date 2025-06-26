Phillies vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros vs Phillies Game Info

Houston Astros (47-33) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-33)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

Astros vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-154) | PHI: (+130)

HOU: (-154) | PHI: (+130) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 8-3, 1.88 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.77 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 2.77 ERA). Brown's team is 10-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. The Phillies have gone 9-6-0 ATS in Sanchez's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for two Sanchez starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -154 favorite at home.

Astros vs Phillies Spread

The Astros are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +146 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -178.

Astros vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Astros-Phillies on June 26, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Astros vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (59.3%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won 11 of 17 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 79 chances this season.

The Astros are 41-38-0 against the spread in their 79 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have gone 4-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Philadelphia has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-41-4).

The Phillies have collected a 38-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 101 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .325.

Among qualifying batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pena will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Jose Altuve has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 78 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high OBP (.380), and leads the Phillies in hits (73). He's batting .250 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Trea Turner's .445 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, he is 16th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Astros vs Phillies Head to Head

6/25/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/28/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/30/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 11/5/2022: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 11/3/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

