Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-31) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-62)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | COL: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-196) | COL: +1.5 (+162)

LAD: -1.5 (-196) | COL: +1.5 (+162) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 3-0, 3.31 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-1, 8.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (3-0) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (0-1) will get the nod for the Rockies. When Kershaw starts, his team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season. Kershaw's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). Gomber has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Gomber starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-290) and Colorado as the underdog (+235) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +162 to cover, and the Dodgers are -196.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 12.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on June 26, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (64.7%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won eight of nine games when listed as at least -290 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 80 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 36-44-0 in 80 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 75 total times this season. They've finished 16-59 in those games.

Colorado has a 4-21 record (winning just 16% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 78 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-43-3).

The Rockies have put together a 30-48-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .626, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .391.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 91st, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 119th.

Andy Pages is batting .297 with a .514 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Pages has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .425 this season while batting .330 with 36 walks and 39 runs scored.

Smith heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 83 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .287).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 29th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Goodman heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .270 with 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 54th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak is batting .240 with six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .222.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

