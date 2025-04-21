Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 4/21/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals put a bow on a historic campaign. Not only did Alex Ovechkin break the all-time goal scoring record, but the Caps captured their first division title since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign. However, they risk falling apart in their first-round series versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Washington’s analytics profile doesn’t match its record. The Metropolitan Division winners finished three points above their expected goals-for rating, contributing to an inflated 1.014 PDO. Inevitably, those metrics will start to be corrected, which is what we saw over the latter stages of the campaign. Since March 25, the Capitals have had a disastrous 29.6% actual goals-for rating. Still, they remain above expected levels, implying further correction should continue.

Montreal could facilitate that ongoing regression. The Habs have outscored their opponents at five-on-five in six of their last eight, maximizing their performances at both ends of the ice. Over that eight-game sample, the Canadiens have given up more than one goal at five-on-five only twice while recording multiple tallies on seven occasions.

The regular season couldn’t have ended on a worse note for the Caps. Conversely, the Habs have strung together some impressive efforts. As a result, we see a decided edge in backing the visitors on Monday night.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

As expected, Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars was a tightly contested affair. While the score might imply a different result, we anticipate another hard-nosed battle on Monday night.

Granted, the Avs walked away with a 5-1 victory. Still, their victory wasn’t as convincing as the score suggests. Colorado mustered just 18 scoring and nine high-danger chances in the contest, precipitating a sub-optimal 49.8% expected goals-for rating. Moreover, that effort perpetuated an underwhelming end to the regular season. The Avalanche have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in four of their last five.

As we saw on Saturday, the Stars won’t blow the Avalanche out of the water offensively. Over its previous six contests, Dallas has been held to one goal at five-on-five in all but one of those outings. More concerningly, their production matches that limited output. The Stars are averaging 8.7 high-danger chances per game, eclipsing double digits just once.

We’re not counting on another five-goal performance from the Avs, but we don’t think the Stars can pull away either. Naturally, that points toward this one getting sorted out in overtime, leaving an edge on the 60-minute tie.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Edmonton Oilers were dealt blow after blow over the season's final few weeks. Several key playmakers went down with injuries, and they continue to remain without some of their regulars ahead of Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Kings. Leon Draisaitl appears set to return to the lineup and will be ready to triumphantly announce his return.

Draisaitl has been the Oilers' MVP this season. He led the NHL with 52 goals, despite missing the last two and a half weeks of the regular season. More importantly, his analytics profile supports the idea that ongoing success is expected when he returns to the ice.

Across all strengths, Draisaitl led all Oilers forwards in scoring and high-danger chances this season. His production comes as no surprise when we factor in that Draisaitl started 65.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone while averaging 21:31 minutes per night.

Over the past few seasons, Draisaitl has usually been at his best in the playoffs. He has had ample time to work his way back from injury, and he should be up to his usual antics at the Crypto.com Arena. We see value in backing him as an anytime goal scorer versus the Kings.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

