Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 9: Which Teams Stand Out Past the Rams?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 9.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 9

Best Picks

Los Angeles Rams

There's a ton working in the Los Angeles Rams' favor this week, so much so that they're the biggest favorite in Week 9 (-14.5), according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Rams are coming off a bye and set to get Puka Nacua back for their home match against an inferior New Orleans Saints squad this weekend. What more could we ask for in a survivor pick?

Los Angeles ranks eighth on offense and second on defense, per our schedule-adjusted NFL rankings. Spencer Rattler got the hook from New Orleans, so rookie Tyler Shough is expected to make his first career start in this one. The Rams moved from 13.5-point to 14.5-point favorites following the QB news.

Choosing the Rams to win in Week 9 might end up being the most popular pick of the season, as they currently show a massive 52.8% pick rate, per Yahoo.

Green Bay Packers

There is a pretty decent chance you've already used the Green Bay Packers as a survivor pick this season, but if you've yet to strike, now is probably the time to do so.

Green Bay will host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday for a game in which they are favored by 12.5 points, making them the second-biggest favorites of the week.

Whether it's Bryce Young or Andy Dalton under center this Sunday, the Panthers have the tough task of facing a Green Bay defense that -- outside of Dak Prescott -- is holding quarterbacks to -0.12 expected points added per drop back.

In the event that you still have both the Rams and Packers available, I might go with Green Bay this week. Here's a look at Green Bay's remaining schedule past Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, at New York Giants, vs. Minnesota Vikings, at Detroit Lions, vs. Chicago Bears, at Denver Broncos, vs. Bears, vs. Baltimore Ravens, at Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers got back on track with a 37-10 win over the Vikings in Week 8. Not only do they get to face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, but the Bolts also have the rest advantage after last playing on Thursday.

The Titans rank 32nd on offense and 28th on defense per our schedule-adjusted numbers, which has resulted in a dead-last standing -- by a wide margin -- in our NFL Power Rankings.

The Chargers are still relatively banged-up, but they did get Joe Alt back last week and rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden has emerged as a real force. Plus, Kimani Vidal has been pretty good for a third-string back. In a featured role across Weeks 6 and 8, he totaled 241 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry efficiency.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Baltimore Ravens

It's a tough week to survive if you've already used some of the best teams in the league. Two good teams are on bye (Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and 8 of the 14 games are showing a 3.5-point spread or closer.

With that, this could be an apt time to side with the Ravens, even knowing they have a friendly upcoming schedule that could come in handy down the line.

Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is set to return from a three-game absence this Thursday night. Baltimore's offense should thrive from the jump with his return, particularly against a Dolphins defense that ranks 22nd against the run and 31st against the pass. Sitting at 2-5, the Ravens cannot afford to lose many more games, especially the most winnable ones. Taking the Ravens in Week 9's TNF match could afford you a sweat-free Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys

The Lions are big favorites (8.5) over the Vikings this Sunday, but in a week where chalk makes up the best survivor picks, it feels necessary to shout out an under-the-radar pick that you maybe haven't used yet. The Dallas Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals for their Monday night match.

Kyler Murray is expected to return this week, though he might not be much of an upgrade over backup Jacoby Brissett. Arizona's lost five straight games, and the defense ranks just 21st against the pass, so this is a total smash spot for Dak Prescott and company at home.

Strategy-wise, this is one of the last times we can feel comfortable backing Dallas. Here's a look at their remaining schedule past a Week 10 bye: at Las Vegas Raiders, vs. Eagles, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, at Lions, vs. Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Washington Commanders, and at Giants.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.