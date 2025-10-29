Run It Back: Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 29th, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo monster game against the New York Knicks and whether the two-time MVP has become underrated.

Then, the crew sorts through the title chances for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Finally, seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry joins the show to talk through some of the biggest moments of his career, the best big men of all time, and whether Victor Wembanyama can have a better career than fellow San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan!

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

