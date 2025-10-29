Up & Adams: Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this October 29th, 2025 episode, Kay Adams looks at the Week 9 NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook before previewing Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup!

Then, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski joins the show to talk Drake Maye's emergence, Aidan Hutchinson's contract extension with the Detroit Lions, and more of the top storylines entering Week 9.

After that, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth hops on to break down the Pittsburgh Steelers strong start to the year, his budding chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, and the Penn State Nittany Lions' coaching search!

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!