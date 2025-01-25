Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Bills at Chiefs in the AFC Championship

Well, well, well... what do you know? It's Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game. It's tough to bet against either of these teams given how great they have been this year, but I do think there is some value in the betting markets outside the side/spread (I do like the Buffalo Bills to win though!).

Here's my favorite same game parlay for this one based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Bills at Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick

Total Match Points Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the sake of every football fan watching the AFC Championship, can we PLEASE at least get a high-scoring shootout?

I love this bet because I really believe both offenses are going to come to life. We have seen the over hit in four of the last five games between the two, including in Week 11 when the total reached 51.

The Kansas City Chiefs averaged over 28 points per game at home this year, and the Bills were just under 28 points per game on the road. Give the people what they want: an overtime thriller between the two best quarterbacks in the league.

Josh Allen - Passing Yds Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Speaking of great quarterbacks, let’s back the MVP finalist to air it out on Sunday.

I took Allen’s over last week as well, but unfortunately, he went under. The Bills played more conservative in the Divisional Round than I think we will see in the AFC Championship.

Allen has gone over this number the last four games versus the Chiefs, averaging over 284 yards. Though Allen holds a 4-1 regular season record vs Mahomes, he has never beaten the Chiefs in the postseason.

The key to victory for the Bills must be avoiding turnovers and creating explosive plays, two areas that have become second nature to Allen.

Khalil Shakir - Receiving Yds Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If we are taking the over on Allen’s passing yards, we should target a player he will be throwing it to. I like betting on Khalil Shakir.

In Week 11 versus Chiefs, he had 8 receptions on 11 targets for 70 yards. Shakir is utilized a lot in the slot and does a great job at finding soft spots in zone coverage. This matches up well with a Kansas City team that plays a lot of zone defense. Shakir has also cleared this line in both playoff games this year.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +299

You can also click here to check out our updated 2024-25 printable NFL playoff bracket.

Get a Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NFL Playoff games taking place on January 26th, 2025!

Also, FanDuel customers can now participate in the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli. Get your FREE pick in now and, If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you in the NFL this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.