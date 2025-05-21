Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Knicks in Game 1

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Even within a single game, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can wager on traditional markets like the spread or the total, and we also have several player-prop markets available.

Which SGP stands out today as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Knicks Game 1 SGP

New York and Indiana will meet up for a rematch of last year's playoff series, but this time, a trip to the NBA Finals is on the line. The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under is sitting at 223.5 for Game 1, creating an ideal environment for NBA player props.

We can look for Jalen Brunson to go for 30 straight away.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Jalen Brunson +116 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brunson and the Knicks are coming off a strange series against the Boston Celtics, one where either team led by at least 20 points in five out of six games. That -- and Boston's unrivaled ability to limit free throws -- created an unfriendly environment for Brunson as a scorer, although he did put up 39 points in the one contest (Game 4) that was competitive from start to finish.

This Knicks-Pacers series figures to be closely contested, and I'm expecting Brunson to get back to his postseason ways. He scored at least 30 points in five out of six games in a first-round series versus the Detroit Pistons. Last postseason, he went for at least 39 points in 6 out of 12 healthy games.

Indiana gave up the 10th-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing guards in the regular season, and we just saw them let up 33-plus points to Donovan Mitchell in all but one game in the second round. Mitchell made a killing at the charity stripe, attempting 21 free throws in two separate games.

I see value in Brunson To Score 35+ Points at +310 odds, too, if you prefer a straight wager over an SGP.

To Score 35+ Points To Score 35+ Points Jalen Brunson +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Josh Hart was spared from super heavy minutes in the second round, but he posted 28, 32, and 33 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in the three games where he logged at least 36 minutes.

I believe we'll see him play north of 40 minutes in more games than not this series, and a fast-paced Indiana team could do wonders for his counting stats.

Josh Hart - Pts + Reb + Ast Indiana Pacers May 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana ran at the seventh-fastest pace in the regular season and ranks third in tempo this postseason.

Hart was lethal in pace-up spots this season, averaging 30.2 PRA and reaching over 27.5 PRA in 73.0% of games versus top-10 pace teams. That includes three outings against Indiana in which Hart tallied 32, 33, and 45 PRA.

Given his ceiling in all three major stat categories, Hart is an ideal player to target in the PRA market. We've also seen him take a few more offensive liberties as of late. The Celtics left him open, and he hit them back with 11 made threes in the series after attempting only 14 threes in the first round.

Aaron Nesmith has been great for a couple seasons now, but he has a chance to break out on a more national stage during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nesmith has drained three-plus three-pointers in 5 out of 10 playoff games this year, including 5 out of 6 games that were decided by 18 points or fewer.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Aaron Nesmith +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since the start of March, Nesmith has nailed at least three trios in 53.1% of games -- up from the 33.8% implied probability on these +196 odds.

A road dog, Nesmith shot threes at a stellar 45.6% clip at visiting venues in the regular season and has gone 16 for 34 from downtown on the road these playoffs.

The Knicks will live with the Pacers hoisting up threes, especially after seeing how shooting variance has hurt the three-point heavy teams this postseason. You can also get Nesmith Over 12.5 Points at +100 odds, but I see a bit more value in his made threes prop.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +865

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

