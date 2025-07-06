2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Cardinals at Cubs on Sunday 7/6/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs?

These teams have provided fireworks through the first two games of this Fourth of July weekend series, posting 28 runs in two games. With questionable weather potentially surrounding tonight's Sunday Night Baseball clash, will that change?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Cardinals at Cubs

Total Runs Under Jul 6 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As we typically see at Wrigley Field, totals come and go with the wind. Sunday's strong, inward winds seem like an under. That's especially true when both hurlers figure to be responsible enough to guide us there.

Chicago's Matt Boyd is definitely the main feature amidst a resurgent campaign. Boyd has a 3.38 xERA and has done a nice job limiting hard contact (37.7% hard-hit rate allowed). If the southpaw has one issue, it's a 44.6% flyball rate that will be helped by the breeze.

St. Louis' .638 OPS against lefties in the past 30 days is also the seventh-worst mark in baseball. It'll be much tougher for Erick Fedde, who is tasked with turning back a Cubbies order with a .792 OPS in his split during this time.

Fedde still has done a good job limiting homers (0.97 HR/9) amidst a pretty disastrous campaign. It can't get worse than 14 earned allowed over his last two starts, but a BABIP over .350 in both of them shows it might have been a good helping of bad luck.

This line is wide in favor of the Cubs for good reason. I want to buy the dip a bit with Fedde as most attack that side, but if his recent form is too scary for you, Boyd and a decent Cubs 'pen (3.84 xFIP in last 30 days) can definitely shut down the Cards in these conditions.

St. Louis Cardinals Total Runs Under Jul 6 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

