FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 7/6/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal ($11,000)

The last time that Tarik Skubal faced the Cleveland Guardians, he needed just 94 pitches to record his first career shutout -- with 13 Ks. Cleveland's fortunes against lefties haven't turned in the past 30 days, logging a .631 OPS and 22.8% strikeout rate. Skubal faces a positive matchup as Garrett Crochet and Zack Wheeler -- also on this loaded main slate -- face pretty difficult ones.

Max Fried ($9,900)

Despite slapping around Carlos Rodon yesterday, the New York Mets still have the worst OPS against southpaws over the past month (.579). That's good news for the more reliable lefty at the top of the New York Yankees' rotation, Max Fried. Fried has six straight quality starts dating back to the start of June, and he struck out at least seven batters in four of those efforts.

Edward Cabrera ($8,400)

Slowly but surely, the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for Edward Cabrera. Dating back to the start of May, the righty has a 3.65 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 26.3% K rate. The Milwaukee Brewers are a pretty plain matchup, sitting just 18th in OPS versus righties in the past 30 days (.730). As likely the best fit for a build targeting Coors Field's 11.0-run total, Cabrera's pitcher-friendly home venue doesn't hurt his argument, either.

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Trevor Story ($3,400), Romy Gonzalez ($3,000), Rob Refsnyder ($2,700), and Nate Eaton ($2,000)

Let's run it back. The Boston Red Sox are significantly better in this left-handed split -- evidenced most recently by a 10-spot against Mitchell Parker on Saturday. Time will tell about the effectiveness of Shinnosuke Ogasawara, who makes his MLB debut after playing from 2018 to 2024 in Japan's NPB. Ogasawara's 4.19 xFIP in the minors this year just doesn't imply a ton of hope he can slow down the Sox.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Giancarlo Stanton ($3,100), Cody Bellinger ($3,100), Paul Goldschmidt ($2,900), and Anthony Volpe ($2,900)

Even New York Yankees fans are likely grimacing at this notion, but extreme winds out to left field and a bullpen day for the New York Mets imply some hope the Yanks can get off the schneid. Both of those sound like huge pluses for Aaron Judge, but good luck fitting in his salary with Skubal. I actually prefer these value bats when the three qualifying ones (sans the small sample for Giancarlo Stanton) have an ISO of .160 or better against left-handers in the past month.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Jo Adell ($3,400), Mike Trout ($3,300), Zach Neto ($3,200), and Nolan Schanuel ($3,100)

It's weird to me what a distant underdog the Los Angeles Angels are today. Kevin Gausman (3.98 xERA) is not perfect, and his flyball rate allowed (45.4%) is massive. L.A. has quietly bashed the 12th-most homers against righties in the past month (28). When the Toronto Blue Jays have also amassed the worst reliever xFIP in the past 30 days (4.74), the Angels seem to be an under-the-radar value stack when today's aces -- not two bad offenses at Coors -- are the top priority.

