Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (46-44) vs. Miami Marlins (40-48)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSFL

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-6, 4.36 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-1, 3.62 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62 ERA). Singer's team is 10-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Singer's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). In each of Junk's three starts that had a set spread, the Marlins covered. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Junk's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (52.8%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Marlins reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-142) and Miami as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Cincinnati is +140 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Marlins contest on July 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 85 chances this season.

The Reds are 44-41-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 35-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has gone 25-29 (46.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-45-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 52-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (96) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 92 hits. He's batting .280 while slugging .409.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.310/.410.

Gavin Lux has been key for Cincinnati with 67 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 80 hits and .352 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .514.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Xavier Edwards has a .352 OBP while slugging .315. Both pace his team.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/13/2024: 10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/12/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

