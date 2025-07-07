FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers hit the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Tigers (57-34), Rays (49-41)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.20%
  • Rays Win Probability: 45.80%

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Reds (46-44), Marlins (40-48)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 52.78%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.22%

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Austin Gomber
  • Records: Red Sox (46-45), Rockies (21-69)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 67.31%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 32.69%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Brewers (50-40), Dodgers (56-35)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 53.33%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.67%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Andrew Heaney
  • Records: Royals (43-48), Pirates (38-53)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 50.29%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 49.71%

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. José Berrios
  • Records: White Sox (30-60), Blue Jays (52-38)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.43%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.57%

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Astros (55-35), Guardians (40-48)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 68.45%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 31.55%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Angels (43-46), Rangers (44-45)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.56%
  • Angels Win Probability: 42.44%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Padres (47-41), Diamondbacks (44-46)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 57.20%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Giants (48-42), Phillies (53-37)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.47%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.53%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

