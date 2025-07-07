Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 7
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers hit the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Tigers (57-34), Rays (49-41)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.20%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.80%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Reds (46-44), Marlins (40-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -142
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.78%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Red Sox (46-45), Rockies (21-69)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 67.31%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.69%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Brewers (50-40), Dodgers (56-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.33%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.67%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Royals (43-48), Pirates (38-53)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.29%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.71%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. José Berrios
- Records: White Sox (30-60), Blue Jays (52-38)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.43%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.57%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Astros (55-35), Guardians (40-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 68.45%
- Guardians Win Probability: 31.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Angels (43-46), Rangers (44-45)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.56%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Padres (47-41), Diamondbacks (44-46)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.20%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Giants (48-42), Phillies (53-37)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.47%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.