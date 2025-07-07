Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 7

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers hit the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and FDSSUN

Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane Baz

vs. Shane Baz Records: Tigers (57-34), Rays (49-41)

Tigers (57-34), Rays (49-41) Rays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.20%

54.20% Rays Win Probability: 45.80%

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSFL

FDSOH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Janson Junk

Brady Singer vs. Janson Junk Records: Reds (46-44), Marlins (40-48)

Reds (46-44), Marlins (40-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Marlins Win Probability: 47.22%

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and COLR

NESN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Austin Gomber

Richard Fitts vs. Austin Gomber Records: Red Sox (46-45), Rockies (21-69)

Red Sox (46-45), Rockies (21-69) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 67.31%

67.31% Rockies Win Probability: 32.69%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet LA

FDSWI and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Brewers (50-40), Dodgers (56-35)

Brewers (50-40), Dodgers (56-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.33%

53.33% Brewers Win Probability: 46.67%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet PT

FDSKC and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Andrew Heaney

Noah Cameron vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Royals (43-48), Pirates (38-53)

Royals (43-48), Pirates (38-53) Royals Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Pirates Win Probability: 49.71%

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SNET

CHSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. José Berrios

Sean Burke vs. José Berrios Records: White Sox (30-60), Blue Jays (52-38)

White Sox (30-60), Blue Jays (52-38) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.43%

59.43% White Sox Win Probability: 40.57%

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG

SCHN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Tanner Bibee

Colton Gordon vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Astros (55-35), Guardians (40-48)

Astros (55-35), Guardians (40-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 68.45%

68.45% Guardians Win Probability: 31.55%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jacob deGrom

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Angels (43-46), Rangers (44-45)

Angels (43-46), Rangers (44-45) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Angels Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.56%

57.56% Angels Win Probability: 42.44%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and ARID

MLB Network, SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zac Gallen

Yu Darvish vs. Zac Gallen Records: Padres (47-41), Diamondbacks (44-46)

Padres (47-41), Diamondbacks (44-46) Padres Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: vs. Cristopher Sanchez

vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Giants (48-42), Phillies (53-37)

Giants (48-42), Phillies (53-37) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Giants Win Probability: 44.53%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.