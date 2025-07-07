Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Detroit Tigers.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (49-41) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-34)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET, and FDSSUN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | DET: (+110)

TB: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-3, 4.33 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

Shane Baz (8-3) will start for the Rays in this matchup. The Tigers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Baz and his team are 10-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.2%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Rays are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -152 to cover.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Tigers contest on July 7 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 28, or 59.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 17 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 42-45-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have a 13-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

Detroit has gone 6-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (42.9%).

The Tigers have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-41-3).

The Tigers have collected a 46-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 85 hits, batting .258 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .508.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Brandon Lowe has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Jonathan Aranda has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .398.

Aranda has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.539) and leads the Tigers in hits (98). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Gleyber Torres leads his team with a .387 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .422.

He is 44th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .235 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

