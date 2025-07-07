Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (46-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-69)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and COLR

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-240) | COL: (+198)

BOS: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

BOS: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-3, 4.50 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-1, 5.49 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (0-1, 5.49 ERA). When Fitts starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Fitts and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 1-3-0 ATS in Gomber's four starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (67.3%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Red Sox, Colorado is the underdog at +198, and Boston is -240 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Rockies are -100 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -118.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rockies on July 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 47-43-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 22.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-65).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Colorado has gone 7-35 (16.7%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 35-53-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He has a .255 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Duran will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 67th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Rafaela enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.326) and total hits (65) this season.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with 85 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Story heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 14 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.326) and slugging percentage (.516), and leads the Rockies in hits (86, while batting .281).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .338 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

