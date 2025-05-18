Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Nuggets at Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Even within a single game, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can wager on traditional markets like the spread or the total, and we also have several player-prop markets available.

Which SGP stands out today as the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

FanDuel now offers more live SGP markets than ever before, including rebounds and assists, as well as over/unders for points, threes, and more! Check out all the options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nuggets at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick

I'm rolling both of our first two legs over from Nuggets-Thunder Game 7 best bets.

The first is Denver's moneyline, banking on the 2023 NBA Champions to overcome Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury on a simple hypothesis: the league's youngest team is wilting under this spotlight.

Oklahoma City's 68-win season -- and accompanying metrics -- seem irrelevant now as the Thunder simply can't make triples in the playoffs. They're at a 32.6% rate this series despite generating a league-high 21.2 "wide open" attempts over the last six games.

All of the pressure in this situation shifts to the Thunder after Gordon's injury. I expect a disasterclass. This is a realistic start to a longshot SGP.

Nikola Jokic - Alt Pts + Reb + Ast Nikola Jokic Over 44.5 May 18 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Especially with "Mr. Nugget" sidelined, how do the Nuggets get it done without Nikola Jokic at full force?

Gordon made up for a few of Jokic's playoff clunkers to this point, but that should shift responsibility back onto the former MVP. He's averaged 29.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per 36 minutes behind a team-best uptick in usage rate (1.5%) with A.G. off the floor this season.

Plus, Denver's role players -- expectedly -- have taken a back seat on the road and put more on Jokic's plate. The center has posted just 45.3 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in three home games this series yet has exceeded 60 PRA in two of three road contests.

Our NBA player prop projections expect just 48.3 PRA on Sunday, which is well below the standard line. This is still a monster effort as an alt line that stays within our forecast.

To Record 4+ Rebounds To Record 4+ Rebounds Jamal Murray -210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Besides Jokic, I was surprised to see Jamal Murray gets the next-highest upgrade on the glass with Gordon off the floor.

Murray averages 0.3 additional rebounds per 36 minutes with A.G. seated. That might not seem like a lot, but it's added security when, realistically, there aren't a ton of Nuggets we should feel comfortable targeting. Who knows how the rotation shakes out with an ailing Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, Russell Westbrook, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson all competing for minutes under David Adelman's "hot hand" approach?

At the very least, the Canadian guard will be on the floor, and he's delivered four-plus boards in all six games of this series. This is a stat heavily tied to his 41.3 minutes per game.

We're projected Murray for 4.9 rebounds on Sunday, implying closer to -258 odds on this mark.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Jalen Williams -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Here's perhaps the scariest prop of them all.

Jalen Williams is arguably the reason we're still playing today. J-Dub has melted to 21.2% shooting from downtown in this series despite being a reliable 36.5% shooter from downtown in the regular season. Is it nerves for the 24-year-old? Is it a small sample? Game 7 will have the answer.

Regardless, these odds have dropped too far when he's still attempted 5.5 per game. Denver is increasingly leaving him open and daring him to shoot them, too.

At 1.9 projected median threes, we have Williams closer to -131 to can multiple triples in Sunday's Game 7.

Not only is there slight value on this line, but it boosts the concocted odds of the SGP considerably. If J-Dub is remotely on track from downtown, Denver winning despite that effort would be a bit more unlikely.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +804

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.