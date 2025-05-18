3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets vs. Thunder in Game 7 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Thunder Game 7 Betting Picks

These are two bets that make the same statement. Oklahoma City is not ready for this moment.

We can throw a lot of season-long metrics surrounding the Thunder's 68-win season out the window at this point. They've averaged just 113.8 points per game in this series against a bottom-10 regular season defense despite a brisk pace (100.4) in this series for playoff standards.

OKC lacks a reliable second option to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who himself is shooting just 26.9% from three in this series. As a collective, the Thunder are 32.6% from deep across the six games -- which probably doesn't improve under this Game 7 microscope.

No Aaron Gordon (hamstring) could mean more of Peyton Watson's superb 110.7 defensive rating (DRTG) in the playoffs. A glacial pace with a healthy dose of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray pick-and-rolls is probably also on the horizon. Considering the Thunder have failed to meet this team total in regulation four times already in the series, and the outlook definitely isn't improving:

Home Team Total Points Under May 18 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bookmakers have badly messed this up with their analytical-based process, which would indeed suggest to take a strong position against Denver. However, the NBA's youngest team wilted in Game 6, and just 27.8% implied odds it happens again in Game 7 aren't high enough.

Nikola Jokic - Pts + Reb + Ast Denver Nuggets May 18 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The aforementioned Nikola Jokic just hasn't had a "median" game for him yet in this series.

Largely, Jokic has struggled with the Thunder's two-big approach and constant double teams. He's shooting just 47.3% in the series, but if this is indeed the best basketball player in the world, he'll show up in this moment to defeat a reeling OKC squad.

He's done that twice in this series, exploding past 60 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in Game 1 and Game 5 eruptions -- both being road contests like this one. He's really taken a step back in three home contests where Denver's role players were able to get more involved, averaging just 45.3 PRA in them.

Without Gordon, the opportunity for help shrinks even further. He's averaged 29.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per 36 minutes behind a team-best uptick in usage rate (1.5%) with A.G. off the floor this season.

Certainly paying a popularity tax on this number, I'm giving Jokic the treatment I gave prime LeBron James in do-or-die situations. He should find a way to impact the stat sheet.

