Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Knicks at Pacers in Game 6

Knicks at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 6

After averaging 19.3 field-goal attempts per game and 24.3 PPG in the first four matchups of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton went 2-for-7 with only 8 points in Game 5 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Upon returning home for Game 6, I expect Haliburton to be more aggressive in the scoring column in hopes of stamping Indiana's spot in the NBA Finals.

Along with Haliburton generating only six total turnovers across the first five games versus New York and zero turnovers in back-to-back contests, the playmaking guard is turning 16.4 potential APG into 10.0 APG in this series. The Pacers have been at their best against the Knicks when they dictate the pace and push the ball whenever Haliburton secures the rebound.

In addition to Haliburton logging 9.6 rebounds chances per game and 6.0 RPG entering Game 6, Indiana excelled in Game 2 and Game 4 when Haliburton grabbed eight-plus rebounds in both contests. With the Pacers wanting to avoid being stuck in their half-court sets as often as possible, Haliburton will need to be more active on the glass and as a scorer in fastbreak situations.

If you've ready any of my single-game DFS articles for the Knicks-Pacers series recently, I'll sound like a broken record speaking about Pascal Siakam's efficiency in transition, but the dynamic forward has been extremely effective on fastbreaks. Throughout his 15 outings in these playoffs, Siakam is posting the seventh-most points per game (5.9), fifth-best effective field goal percentage (81.9%), and second-best scoring frequency (75.4%) in transition among players this postseason.

Siakam's ability to finish around the rim in transition has been invaluable in this series, with the Knicks permitting the sixth-most fastbreak points per game (14.6) of the teams that have played in these playoffs. Taking Siakam to record 21-plus points in Game 6 correlates with Haliburton's points, rebounds, and assists prop due to the two All-Stars connecting on plenty of outlet passes.

While Siakam is viewed as the No. 2 option on the Pacers, he's leading the team in PPG (23.6) and usage rate (26.2%) in this series, and he has tallied 30-plus points in two of his last four starts versus the Knicks. There's no doubt that there is now added pressure placed on Indiana following a disappointing showing in Game 5, but they'd be wise to lean on Siakam -- who has plenty of playoff experience -- a bit more in Game 6.

Aside from Game 2 when they held him to 20 points and 7 rebounds, the Pacers have had no answer to slowing down Karl-Anthony Towns in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalen Brunson has undoubtedly been the go-to option for the Knicks in this series, but Towns is logging an impressive 25.4 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 1.8 APG on an efficient 58.4% effective field goal percentage and 42.3% three-point percentage.

Regardless of who Indiana has thrown at KAT so far, they've had issues staying in front of him whenever he attacks the basket and keeping him off the glass, evidenced by his 2.0 offensive rebounds per game. Even with Towns dealing with a knee injury entering Game 5, he finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists on 20 field-goal attempts (the most he's had in a game this series).

Although Towns tends to pick up avoidable fouls, he's accrued 36-plus points, rebounds, and assists in all four games of the Eastern Conference Finals where he's had four-plus fouls. Unless the Pacers suddenly find someone that can guard Towns, it's hard to imagine him not filling up the stat sheet again, especially with the Knicks desperately trying to force a Game 7.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +504

