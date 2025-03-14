Best NBA Player Prop Parlay Bet for Friday 3/14/25

Friday NBA is here, and there are 10 games on the slate to bet on. There’s a lot of double-digit spreads tonight and high point totals, which typically has me leaning on the player props. I have built a three-leg player prop parlay that pays out at over +600 if it hits.

Here's my favorite player prop parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Player Prop Parlay

Bam Adebayo - Points Boston Celtics Mar 14 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight and are eight-point home underdogs. While I’m not jumping on Miami to pull off the upset, there is a player prop that stands out to me: Bam Adebayo over his points.

Aside from his last game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, Bam has been on a roll. He went 6 straight games with at least 19 points. Boston is without a doubt a better team, yet they do struggle defending centers. Adebayo has consistently had success against the Celtics, clearing this line in 8 of his last 9 matchups, posting 22 points the last time the two played.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Los Angeles Lakers Mar 15 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tied for the biggest spread on the slate tonight is the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets. Denver is a 13.5-point home favorite. That 13.5 is too big of a spread for me to take (though I do lean towards the Nuggets)... however, 13.5 is not too high for me to take Nikola Jokic rebounds.

I know this number is high, but Jokic has been so insanely impressive this past month. He has averaged 16 rebounds the last 5 games and has had at least 13 boards in 7 of the last 8 games. The now MVP favorite admitted that he is playing his best basketball of his life right now, which is a reason alone I’ll jump on betting on the Joker.

Ja Morant - Points Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The most interesting game tonight will be the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavs are looking for their 16th straight win. I like the Grizzlies to upset, but more importantly, I like Ja Morant to have a big night.

Morant has been in excellent scoring form with at least 24 points in seven straight games. The points total for this game is all the way up to 244.5, which is the highest on the slate, so it is expected to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. I know it won’t be an easy task against the Cavs, who have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but at home and with Donovan Mitchell out, I think Morant is very capable of having a huge night.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +655

