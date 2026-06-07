Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (44-21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

ATL: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-3, 2.63 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-6, 5.05 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (5-3, 2.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bubba Chandler (2-6, 5.05 ERA). Elder and his team are 6-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Pirates have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Chandler's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 1-6 record in Chandler's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.6%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

The Braves vs Pirates moneyline has Atlanta as a -146 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Braves are +140 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -170.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates, on June 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

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Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 37 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 16-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 65 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 40-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 11-15 in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 3-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (42.9%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-26-2).

The Pirates are 31-33-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 69 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .547, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .275 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying players, he is 47th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .303 with a .516 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Harris enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Acuna has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .393, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .266 and slugging .419.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 57 hits. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is batting .264 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

6/6/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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