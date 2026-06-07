Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (37-24) vs. Miami Marlins (30-35)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

TB: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-4, 4.76 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-4, 4.59 ERA

The probable starters are Griffin Jax (1-4) for the Rays and Sandy Alcantara (4-4) for the Marlins. Jax's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jax's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Marlins have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in six of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.4%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Rays are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -178 to cover.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Marlins game on June 7 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 23 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 60 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 34-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 8-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 24.2% of those games).

Miami has an 8-21 record (winning only 27.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-25-2).

The Marlins have collected a 29-35-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is batting .281 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 while slugging .506.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has 73 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .531. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .326.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .389, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .306 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Liam Hicks has racked up 54 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified players, he is 56th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a team-high slugging percentage (.468) while pacing the Marlins in hits (84).

Jakob Marsee has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 35 walks while batting .197.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

6/6/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/5/2026: 6-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2026: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2025: 11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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