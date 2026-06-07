Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7
The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many strong options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Braves (44-21), Pirates (34-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -146
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.59%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.41%
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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. David Sandlin
- Records: Phillies (34-30), White Sox (34-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.47%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.53%
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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Yankees (37-26), Red Sox (27-35)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.27%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 34.73%
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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Blue Jays (31-34), Orioles (31-34)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.35%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.65%
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Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Tigers (26-39), Mariners (34-31)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.65%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.35%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Marlins (30-35), Rays (37-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.43%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.57%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Twins (30-36), Royals (26-39)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.68%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.32%
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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Astros (30-36), Athletics (30-34)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.09%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.91%
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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Cardinals (34-28), Reds (31-32)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.85%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.15%
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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Rangers (31-32), Guardians (36-29)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.86%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.14%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Shane Drohan
- Records: Rockies (24-40), Brewers (38-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 68.52%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.48%
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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Diamondbacks (33-31), Nationals (33-32)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -132
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.77%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.23%
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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. José Soriano
- Records: Dodgers (41-23), Angels (24-40)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.53%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.47%
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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Padres (32-30), Mets (28-35)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.20%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.80%
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San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Cubs (34-31), Giants (26-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.30%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.70%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.