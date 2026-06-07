Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many strong options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

BravesVsn and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Bubba Chandler

Bryce Elder vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Braves (44-21), Pirates (34-31)

Braves (44-21), Pirates (34-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.59%

54.59% Pirates Win Probability: 45.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. David Sandlin

Aaron Nola vs. David Sandlin Records: Phillies (34-30), White Sox (34-30)

Phillies (34-30), White Sox (34-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.47%

61.47% White Sox Win Probability: 38.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NESN

YES and NESN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Ranger Suarez

Cam Schlittler vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Yankees (37-26), Red Sox (27-35)

Yankees (37-26), Red Sox (27-35) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.27%

65.27% Red Sox Win Probability: 34.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MASN

SNET and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Shane Baz

Kevin Gausman vs. Shane Baz Records: Blue Jays (31-34), Orioles (31-34)

Blue Jays (31-34), Orioles (31-34) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.35%

62.35% Orioles Win Probability: 37.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SEAM

DSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Luis Castillo

Jack Flaherty vs. Luis Castillo Records: Tigers (26-39), Mariners (34-31)

Tigers (26-39), Mariners (34-31) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.65%

54.65% Mariners Win Probability: 45.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS

MIAM and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Griffin Jax

Sandy Alcantara vs. Griffin Jax Records: Marlins (30-35), Rays (37-24)

Marlins (30-35), Rays (37-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.43%

52.43% Marlins Win Probability: 47.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Noah Cameron

Connor Prielipp vs. Noah Cameron Records: Twins (30-36), Royals (26-39)

Twins (30-36), Royals (26-39) Royals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.68%

52.68% Royals Win Probability: 47.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Gage Jump

Mike Burrows vs. Gage Jump Records: Astros (30-36), Athletics (30-34)

Astros (30-36), Athletics (30-34) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Athletics Win Probability: 46.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Rhett Lowder

Michael McGreevy vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Cardinals (34-28), Reds (31-32)

Cardinals (34-28), Reds (31-32) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.85%

51.85% Reds Win Probability: 48.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CLEG

RSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Joey Cantillo

Jacob deGrom vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Rangers (31-32), Guardians (36-29)

Rangers (31-32), Guardians (36-29) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.86%

57.86% Guardians Win Probability: 42.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BREW

COLR and BREW Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Shane Drohan

Kyle Freeland vs. Shane Drohan Records: Rockies (24-40), Brewers (38-23)

Rockies (24-40), Brewers (38-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 68.52%

68.52% Rockies Win Probability: 31.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Cade Cavalli

Mike Soroka vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Diamondbacks (33-31), Nationals (33-32)

Diamondbacks (33-31), Nationals (33-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.77%

54.77% Nationals Win Probability: 45.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV

SportsNet LA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. José Soriano

Emmet Sheehan vs. José Soriano Records: Dodgers (41-23), Angels (24-40)

Dodgers (41-23), Angels (24-40) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Angels Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.53%

66.53% Angels Win Probability: 33.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SNY

SDPA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Sean Manaea

Randy Vasquez vs. Sean Manaea Records: Padres (32-30), Mets (28-35)

Padres (32-30), Mets (28-35) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.20%

51.20% Mets Win Probability: 48.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Trevor McDonald

Jameson Taillon vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Cubs (34-31), Giants (26-39)

Cubs (34-31), Giants (26-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.30%

57.30% Giants Win Probability: 42.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.