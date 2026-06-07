Athletics vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Athletics facing the Houston Astros.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Astros Game Info

Athletics (30-34) vs. Houston Astros (30-36)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+138) | HOU: +1.5 (-166)

OAK: -1.5 (+138) | HOU: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-7, 5.66 ERA

The probable starters are Gage Jump (1-1) for the Athletics and Mike Burrows (3-7) for the Astros. Jump has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Jump's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros have a 3-9-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.1%)

Athletics vs Astros Moneyline

The Athletics vs Astros moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Astros are a -104 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Astros Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Athletics are +138 to cover, while the Astros are -166 to cover.

Athletics vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Athletics-Astros on June 7, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Athletics vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Astros Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 17 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 64 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 31-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 22-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.9% of those games).

The Astros have gone 21-20 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (51.2%).

The Astros have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-28-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected a 31-35-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .435. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 40th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.540) and total hits (67) this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in the major leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .231 with a .431 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes is batting .318 with a .402 OBP and 17 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .430, a slugging percentage of .654, and has 74 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .316).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Alvarez enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .247 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .249 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Athletics vs Astros Head to Head

6/6/2026: 13-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2026: 12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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