Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (34-28) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-32)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

STL: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

STL: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-5, 2.98 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-3, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (3-5) for the Cardinals and Rhett Lowder (3-3) for the Reds. McGreevy's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Lowder starts. The Reds have a 4-3 record in Lowder's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.8%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Cardinals are +162 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -196.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

Cardinals versus Reds, on June 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -130 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 61 opportunities.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 36-25-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've finished 20-19 in those games.

Cincinnati has gone 11-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (50%).

The Reds have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-22-1).

The Reds have gone 34-27-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 71 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Walker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Burleson takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Ivan Herrera has 60 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Herrera heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a walk and an RBI.

JJ Wetherholt has nine home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer has a .352 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .453.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .282.

Matt McLain has 10 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .195.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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